MSNBC Anchor Rachel Maddow Looks So Different Makeup-Free
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow looks very different without makeup, but that's when she feels the most comfortable. Throughout her career, Maddow has openly expressed her lack of desire to subscribe to the typical news anchor aesthetic, which may vary from person to person but usually involves some combination of elaborate makeup and hair. "When I first started at MSNBC, they had this poor person whose job it was to dress the talent, and she tried to turn me into a person who looks the way they're supposed to look on television," shared Maddow with Rolling Stone. "Can you imagine?"
While Maddow does wear some makeup during her working hours, it's simpler than that of her peers. She opts for a dusting of products, which includes concealer, foundation, and a slight pop of color along her eyelids and cheeks. At least when her schedule permits. "Makeup with Alisa Gurnari. I'm supposed to get up from my desk at 8:40. And it's sometimes 8:45, which is not a kindness to Alisa given that I'm supposed to be on set at 8:55," Maddow shared about her schedule with The Hollywood Reporter. "On Wednesday night, I sat down at 24 seconds before 9 o'clock. I'm not proud of that." Basically, Maddow's on-air aesthetic can be summarized by this statement: "I am not trying to be on TV because I like the way I look on TV or because I love the glamour."
In her own time, Maddow doesn't wear makeup, and it transforms her look altogether.
Rachel Maddow embraces comfort at home
Rachel Maddow looks different without makeup. Whereas her on-camera look projects subtle glam, at home, she's into comfort. In 2016, Maddow took to Instagram to celebrate MSNBC's 20th anniversary on the air. The news anchor sang a remixed version of Happy Birthday as her network achieved two decades in the media space. "Happy Birthday to Us," she sang. As you can see, she chose not to get dolled up for the celebratory video, flaunting her bare face adorned with glasses during the clip. She also skipped out on an elaborate outfit, instead reaching for a white T-shirt and a pink button-down shirt.
Given Maddow's past comments about her appearance, this look is probably more aligned with how she'd like to present herself to the world. Unfortunately for her, it sounds as if she's experienced a little pressure behind the scenes to glop on beauty products while shooting her show. "Rachel spends literally five-minutes in the makeup chair before she goes live," shared a source with Radar. "She spends less time getting TV-ready than all the men on the channel including Brain Williams and Lawrence O'Donnell." They continued, "Maddow would rather focus on her script and her show than on herself. But TV is a visual medium and a little bit more glamour would make a big difference."
By the way, other celebs have shown what they look like without makeup.