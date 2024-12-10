MSNBC Anchor Rachel Maddow Looks So Different Makeup-Free

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow looks very different without makeup, but that's when she feels the most comfortable. Throughout her career, Maddow has openly expressed her lack of desire to subscribe to the typical news anchor aesthetic, which may vary from person to person but usually involves some combination of elaborate makeup and hair. "When I first started at MSNBC, they had this poor person whose job it was to dress the talent, and she tried to turn me into a person who looks the way they're supposed to look on television," shared Maddow with Rolling Stone. "Can you imagine?"

While Maddow does wear some makeup during her working hours, it's simpler than that of her peers. She opts for a dusting of products, which includes concealer, foundation, and a slight pop of color along her eyelids and cheeks. At least when her schedule permits. "Makeup with Alisa Gurnari. I'm supposed to get up from my desk at 8:40. And it's sometimes 8:45, which is not a kindness to Alisa given that I'm supposed to be on set at 8:55," Maddow shared about her schedule with The Hollywood Reporter. "On Wednesday night, I sat down at 24 seconds before 9 o'clock. I'm not proud of that." Basically, Maddow's on-air aesthetic can be summarized by this statement: "I am not trying to be on TV because I like the way I look on TV or because I love the glamour."

In her own time, Maddow doesn't wear makeup, and it transforms her look altogether.