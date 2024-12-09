Jay-Z Dragging His Kids Into The Diddy Lawsuit Has Everyone Feeling The Same Way

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault of a minor.

Jay-Z didn't stay quiet when he became a defendant in a federal lawsuit that accused him of raping a 13-year-old in collusion with Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000. Jay-Z, the stage name for Shawn Carter, responded to attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the suit on behalf of the unnamed woman. After several paragraphs denying the claims and accusing Buzbee of being a money-grabber, Jay-Z shifted the focus to his family — with special emphasis on his children.

Jay-Z, who shares three kids with Beyoncé, lamented that Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir will be exposed to what he claims are lies about their father. "My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," the rapper wrote in the letter he posted on X, formerly Twitter, via Roc Nation, his entertainment company.

Jay-Z was named in the suit on December 8, 2024, clarifying the identity of the unnamed celebrity cited in the original proceedings against Diddy filed in October. According to the woman, both rappers took turns assaulting her after she was drugged at a house party in New York City following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. A female celebrity, who was not named, allegedly watched the attack, as reported by People. For many, Jay-Z's decision to drag his kids into a case involving such serious allegations is beyond inappropriate.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).