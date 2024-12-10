Lip Reader Tells Us Trump And Prince William Seem Friendly (Which Can't Be Good For Harry)

While Donald Trump may have been all smiles with Prince William, he has been less enthusiastic about his younger brother, Prince Harry. In 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made waves when they announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties and moving to the US after clashing with the British media and the royal family. But Harry admitted in his memoir, "Spare," that he used illegal drugs, which ignited drama over whether he should have been allowed to enter the US or not. Part of that drama involved The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank and Trump supporter, suing the Department of Homeland Security to unseal documents and see if Harry lied about the drug use on his visa application. But according to the BBC, in September 2024, the judge in the case blocked any release of information.

And while that should be good news to Harry, that doesn't mean Trump has forgotten about him. In the run up to the 2024 election, Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference that, if he were elected president, "I wouldn't protect [Harry]. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own," according to the New York Post. What that means is uncertain, though Harry may feel a bit betrayed considering Trump sat down with his older brother after the ceremony at Notre Dame where, as a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Express, "The pair discussed a range of global issues but... President Trump also shared some warm and fond memories with The Prince about the Late Queen for which HRH was extremely grateful." Harry better watch his back, because it looks like Prince William might be getting preferential treatment again.