Lip Reader Tells Us Trump And Prince William Seem Friendly (Which Can't Be Good For Harry)
A pat on the chest and a grip of the arm weren't all that Donald Trump offered Prince William when the two reunited at a ceremony for the reopening of the Notre-Dame of Paris Cathedral. Five years after a fire damaged the legendary building, Trump was invited along with other heads of state to attend its reopening to the public. There, the president-elect ran into the Prince of Wales as Trump greeted other individuals. To get a glimpse into what they said, we spoke exclusively to expert lip reader Nicola Hickling, founder of Lipreader, for a breakdown of what words were exchanged.
President-elect Trump greets Prince William at Notre Dame Cathedral Re-Opening in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/D5I8KU3tuy
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 7, 2024
According to Hickling, as Trump approached William, the prince said, "Happy to..." right before the camera shifted. He then said, "See you afterwards." In return, Trump said, "I'd love..." and continued speaking. Although the camera cut away again, Trump's body language and turn of the head made it seem like he left William with a couple more words before walking off. And while we could not catch the entirety of the conversation, the reunion looked nothing but positive, with William smiling and amiably stooping down, while Trump's body language looked locked into "The Apprentice" mode of exerting dominance as he came in nice and close for his signature handshake.
Trump might want Prince Harry out of his country
While Donald Trump may have been all smiles with Prince William, he has been less enthusiastic about his younger brother, Prince Harry. In 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made waves when they announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties and moving to the US after clashing with the British media and the royal family. But Harry admitted in his memoir, "Spare," that he used illegal drugs, which ignited drama over whether he should have been allowed to enter the US or not. Part of that drama involved The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank and Trump supporter, suing the Department of Homeland Security to unseal documents and see if Harry lied about the drug use on his visa application. But according to the BBC, in September 2024, the judge in the case blocked any release of information.
And while that should be good news to Harry, that doesn't mean Trump has forgotten about him. In the run up to the 2024 election, Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference that, if he were elected president, "I wouldn't protect [Harry]. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own," according to the New York Post. What that means is uncertain, though Harry may feel a bit betrayed considering Trump sat down with his older brother after the ceremony at Notre Dame where, as a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Express, "The pair discussed a range of global issues but... President Trump also shared some warm and fond memories with The Prince about the Late Queen for which HRH was extremely grateful." Harry better watch his back, because it looks like Prince William might be getting preferential treatment again.