The Tragedy Of The Pentatonix Members Is Heartbreaking

As one of the founding members of Pentatonix, Kirstin Maldonado has transformed herself from a girlish high schooler with big dreams into a truly powerful singer. However, the journey to self-discovery came with some bumpy terrain. In an interview on "Party Foul Radio With Pollo & Pearl," Maldonado hinted at struggling with people being mean to her, as well as how difficult it is to witness others being awful to each other. "A bully is going to be a bully, and you have to stand up for yourself ... You can't expect everyone else is going to come and run to your aid. You have to stand your ground. That's very important."

Taking this advice to heart, Maldonado sought to infuse her attitude and perspective on conflict into her songwriting. In 2017, many of the songs on her solo album "L O V E" were dedicated to standing up for herself and others. The song "Bad Weather" is a great example of one to sing along with in order to deflect haters and was inspired by her own life experiences. Whereas her time in Pentatonix has taught Maldonado how to advocate for others, her solo career has let her get to know herself. And thankfully, she decided to share that wisdom.