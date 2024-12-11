The Tragedy Of The Pentatonix Members Is Heartbreaking
Beloved a cappella group Pentatonix has been on a whirlwind ride ever since making it big by winning "The Sing-Off" in 2011. Their success has taken them across the globe, performing for large audiences and teaming up with powerhouses of music like Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson. Boasting two No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top 200, the group has waltzed into the hearts of fans around the world. However, life hasn't always been something to sing about for the group.
As a band, Pentatonix has undergone quite a transformation over the years. From losing a record label to securing a better deal to having a member leave the band, it's been a wild journey for Pentatonix. And the journey has been deeply personal for each member. Beneath the facade of success, there are some tragic details and hidden secrets that each member of Pentatonix has carried over the years.
Kirstin Maldonado struggled with bullying
As one of the founding members of Pentatonix, Kirstin Maldonado has transformed herself from a girlish high schooler with big dreams into a truly powerful singer. However, the journey to self-discovery came with some bumpy terrain. In an interview on "Party Foul Radio With Pollo & Pearl," Maldonado hinted at struggling with people being mean to her, as well as how difficult it is to witness others being awful to each other. "A bully is going to be a bully, and you have to stand up for yourself ... You can't expect everyone else is going to come and run to your aid. You have to stand your ground. That's very important."
Taking this advice to heart, Maldonado sought to infuse her attitude and perspective on conflict into her songwriting. In 2017, many of the songs on her solo album "L O V E" were dedicated to standing up for herself and others. The song "Bad Weather" is a great example of one to sing along with in order to deflect haters and was inspired by her own life experiences. Whereas her time in Pentatonix has taught Maldonado how to advocate for others, her solo career has let her get to know herself. And thankfully, she decided to share that wisdom.
Scott Hoying struggled with coming out
As someone who came up during the 2000s, the untold truth of Scott Hoying includes his struggle to openly address his sexuality. The entertainment industry may appear to be friendly to all stripes, but it can often be difficult to get ahead if you belong to a marginalized group. Knowing he was both talented and gay, Hoying didn't know when, or if, he would ever be able to have the career and life he always wanted. He told Out North Texas, "There was this constant, incessant, daily pressure to conform." In a real meet-cute moment, fellow Pentatonix member Mitch Grassi was the first person Hoying felt comfortable coming out to
Now secure in his own skin, Hoying is openly out and married to model Mark Manio. The couple even wrote a children's book detailing their personal love story, "How Lucky Am I?" In November 2024, the happy couple announced they were ready to take their relationship to the next level and are actively seeking a surrogate to help them in their quest to have a child together.
Mitch Grassi had a tragic lack of confidence
Even though he appears powerfully self-assured these days, Mitch Grassi initially found it hard to fully embrace his confident side. One of the many things about Pentatonix you might not have known is that Grassi is an absolute style icon. As an openly gay man from a conservative small town, Grassi has always felt like he was wading upstream. However, he felt like he couldn't fully embody his true self as much as he wanted to. In an interview with Out, when asked if he'd always had the confidence to wear whatever he wanted, Grassi responded, "No, I wouldn't say I've always had [confidence] ... but I took baby steps and then a giant leap, and now I feel like I can pretty much do anything."
With Lady Gaga as an inspiration, Grassi has pursued his passion for high-end designers and pushed the boundaries of fashion — and the risk paid off. In 2020, Balenciaga reached out to Grassi to record himself for the fashion label's X account, then known as Twitter, leading up to the reveal of its new collection. It is truly delightful to see the six-octave singer fully embrace his personality and sense of style.
Kevin Olusola had to overcome stereotypes to break into music
As the son of immigrants, Kevin Olusola had a very specific life envisioned for himself. He would go to school, excel academically, and become a doctor. However, a higher power had a different plan. While growing up, Olusola played the cello for fun, often experimenting and incorporating hip-hop elements to create something he calls "cello boxing," A mix of beatboxing and playing the cello. This talent earned him high praise and even got him to perform alongside one of the godfathers of rap, KRS-One. Through this experience, Olusola found his true calling: music.
In an interview on the "Jesus Calling" podcast, Olusola opened up about how his personal beliefs helped him take his leap of faith. "I don't know if [music is] forever, but I know I at least have to follow this right now." Fortunately, he continued to pursue his craft and relied on his faith to reach where he is today.
Matt Sallee had to learn to go easy on himself
When bass vocalist Avi Kaplan said goodbye to Pentatonix, he left quite a gap to fill. Fortunately, Matt Sallee was ready and waiting to join the group. Sallee had been actively pursuing a career in the a cappella scene for most of his life. He attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, and watched as the original members of Pentatonix won "The Sing-Off."
"I remember watching it from home and being like, 'Man, I want to do something,'" he told Mass Live. The inspiration struck, and he began performing with Pitch Slapped, Berklee's a cappella group. After winning the International Competition of Collegiate A Cappella in 2014, Sallee continued to push himself and joined a professional a cappella group in San Francisco. It wasn't until he met Kaplan that Sallee realized he was pushing himself a bit too hard and would need to find his own voice to properly fill Kaplan's shoes.
"[Kaplan] gave me some of the best advice and was so kind to me," Sallee again told Mass Live. "He's like, 'Really be you, don't try to be me and fill my shoes.' He's like, 'Just take that pressure away. You don't need it.'" This advice helped Sallee realize that the only person he needed to be was himself.