Pentatonix Has Had Quite The Transformation

Over the past few decades, there have been a few a cappella singing groups that have experienced success in the music industry, including the likes of The Manhattan Transfer, Straight No Chaser, and Rockapella. Sitting at the top of that particular genre, however, is Pentatonix, arguably the most successful a cappella outfit in history.

Since coming to fame by winning a TV singing competition, the vocal group has experienced a staggering degree of success — while also being subjected to the often extreme ups and downs typically associated with the cutthroat world of the music business. Through it all, though, Pentatonix has maintained its unique sound, blending five distinct voices to create some masterfully magical music. Initially consisting of singers Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Avi Kaplan, Mitch Grassi, and Kevin Olusola, the group has performed in front of audiences throughout the world, selling more than 10 million albums as of March 2024. Pentatonix has also landed two albums at the No. 1 spot in Billboard's Top 200 — all while becoming legendary for instrumentation-free covers of hit songs that transform those familiar favorites into new aural sensations.

It's been quite a journey and took a lot of hard work, ambition, and talent, but the group continues to coast on the wings of success, with bigger and better opportunities no doubt in store for the future. To find out more about the group's rise to the top, keep on reading as there will be no question that Pentatonix has had quite the transformation.