Prince Harry's Tragic Hair Steals The Spotlight In Netflix Polo Documentary

What are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle up to these days? After that whirlwind media cycle in January 2020 surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's joint decision to back off as working members of Britain's royal family, it felt like the two were practically inescapable. It was a barrage of TV specials, media appearances, book tours ... and, controversially, a $100 million Netflix production deal. Above all else, this lucrative partnership seems to have taken up much of the royal couple's free time as of late. The newest release to come out of this production deal is a five-part documentary series about polo, aptly titled "Polo." Unfortunately for Harry, the only thing from the show that viewers want to talk about is his growing bald spot.

Holy Guacamole! Netflix CGI missed this frame. Just shave it Haz. pic.twitter.com/zOtOFdDuVQ — TR G (@TheRoyalGrift) December 10, 2024

Shown briefly in the couple's cameo appearance on the docuseries, it doesn't take an eagle-eyed viewer to see some scalp shining through Harry's thinning locks. It's part of a growing trend across the Duke of Sussex's recent television spots throughout 2024: Haz is balding, plain and simple. And, judging by his 40th birthday and his brother Prince William's longtime struggle up top, it was probably only a matter of time before it came to this.