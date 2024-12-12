Prince Harry's Tragic Hair Steals The Spotlight In Netflix Polo Documentary
What are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle up to these days? After that whirlwind media cycle in January 2020 surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's joint decision to back off as working members of Britain's royal family, it felt like the two were practically inescapable. It was a barrage of TV specials, media appearances, book tours ... and, controversially, a $100 million Netflix production deal. Above all else, this lucrative partnership seems to have taken up much of the royal couple's free time as of late. The newest release to come out of this production deal is a five-part documentary series about polo, aptly titled "Polo." Unfortunately for Harry, the only thing from the show that viewers want to talk about is his growing bald spot.
Holy Guacamole! Netflix CGI missed this frame. Just shave it Haz. pic.twitter.com/zOtOFdDuVQ
— TR G (@TheRoyalGrift) December 10, 2024
Shown briefly in the couple's cameo appearance on the docuseries, it doesn't take an eagle-eyed viewer to see some scalp shining through Harry's thinning locks. It's part of a growing trend across the Duke of Sussex's recent television spots throughout 2024: Haz is balding, plain and simple. And, judging by his 40th birthday and his brother Prince William's longtime struggle up top, it was probably only a matter of time before it came to this.
The Duke of Sussex continues to face close media scrutiny
As if it wasn't bad enough to have his bald spot exposed in 4K ultra high definition, Prince Harry's latest show has also garnered some pretty crummy reviews. The Guardian critic Stuart Heritage didn't mince words in his two-star review of the docuseries: "It's clattering and niche, and feels like a spoof documentary designed to play on screens in the background of episodes of 'Succession.'" Same for Decider's Joel Keller, who said, "'Polo' is a mostly boring look at a sport that very few people outside of elite circles have any particular interest in."
The docuseries' less-than-lukewarm reception is the latest in a series of middling reviews for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix productions, most notably including their 2022 tell-all series "Harry & Meghan." All of this to say: The royal couple's over-saturation in the media since breaking from the family in 2020 means that people were more than ready to pick this thing apart ... and that was before word of the bald spot had even gotten out. For critics of Harry, that part was merely icing on the cake. Maybe he can mend his strained relationship with Prince William over this new shared struggle?