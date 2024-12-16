SNL Star Chris Farley's Autopsy Report Is So Heartbreaking
The following article includes mentions of drug and alcohol addiction.
Chris Farley's heartbreaking life and death have been well-documented throughout the years. The comedian, who was known for his work on "Saturday Night Live" and his larger-than-life presence, died on December 18, 1997, after years of battling drug and alcohol addiction. His autopsy revealed that, similar to John Belushi, his death was caused by an accidental overdose of cocaine and morphine, which was exacerbated by a heart disease.
Chris, 33, suffered from coronary atherosclerosis, also known as coronary artery disease, a condition characterized by the build-up of plaque in the arteries supplying blood to the heart. Per The New York Times, traces of marijuana, antihistamine, and antidepressant medication (including Prozac) were also found in his blood, although none of them were determined as contributing factors in his death. Furthermore, no alcohol was detected.
Early reports indicated that Chris was found lifeless in his Chicago condominium by his brother, John Farley (Chris had four siblings). Leading up to his death, the actor was known to have struggled with substance use and was reportedly bingeing on food, drugs, and alcohol. In 1998, a sex worker who spoke with Entertainment Weekly claimed that Chris was on a self-destructive path, saying, "I don't think he knew what he wanted. You could just tell he was on a rampage." Meanwhile, family and friends of Chris, including his longtime pals David Spade and Adam Sandler, were devastated by the tragic loss. Over time, more insights into Chris' personal struggles have come to light.
Addiction took over Chris Farley's life
Since his passing, many of Chris Farley's friends in the industry have shed light on the late comedian's addiction struggles. Tom Arnold, who was one of Farley's closest pals and acted as his sobriety sponsor, recalled to Page Six how he confronted Farley about his drug use early on. "I told him ... 'You can't be super fat and do drugs, that's death. You've got to make a choice." He also shared that he once staged an intervention for Farley with the help of actor Rob Lowe and one of Farley's brothers. At first, Farley tried to talk them out of it, but a therapist got him to see the reality of his situation. Noting that Farley was in and out of rehab until the last few years of his life, Arnold said, "Chris tried. ... He did his best. It's terribly sad."
"Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk is another "SNL" alum who admitted he worried about Farley years before his tragic death. In his memoir "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama," Odenkirk recounted how Farley once caused a scene at a friend's funeral service after drinking two bottles of wine. He also recalled his last interaction with him, which took place after a show in Aspen, Colorado, in 1997. He knew then it was going to be the last time they spoke. "Chris looked like a big zit, about to pop. Red, bloated, stubble-faced and sweating profusely," Odenkirk wrote (via People). "We chatted, and the whole time I'm thinking, 'Goodbye, my friend."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).