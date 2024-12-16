SNL Star Chris Farley's Autopsy Report Is So Heartbreaking

The following article includes mentions of drug and alcohol addiction.

Chris Farley's heartbreaking life and death have been well-documented throughout the years. The comedian, who was known for his work on "Saturday Night Live" and his larger-than-life presence, died on December 18, 1997, after years of battling drug and alcohol addiction. His autopsy revealed that, similar to John Belushi, his death was caused by an accidental overdose of cocaine and morphine, which was exacerbated by a heart disease.

Chris, 33, suffered from coronary atherosclerosis, also known as coronary artery disease, a condition characterized by the build-up of plaque in the arteries supplying blood to the heart. Per The New York Times, traces of marijuana, antihistamine, and antidepressant medication (including Prozac) were also found in his blood, although none of them were determined as contributing factors in his death. Furthermore, no alcohol was detected.

Early reports indicated that Chris was found lifeless in his Chicago condominium by his brother, John Farley (Chris had four siblings). Leading up to his death, the actor was known to have struggled with substance use and was reportedly bingeing on food, drugs, and alcohol. In 1998, a sex worker who spoke with Entertainment Weekly claimed that Chris was on a self-destructive path, saying, "I don't think he knew what he wanted. You could just tell he was on a rampage." Meanwhile, family and friends of Chris, including his longtime pals David Spade and Adam Sandler, were devastated by the tragic loss. Over time, more insights into Chris' personal struggles have come to light.