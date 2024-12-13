LeBron James Steps Away From The Lakers Sending Social Media Into A Frenzy

Comments about LeBron James sitting out were rife with predictions that he was being traded. One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the news, "He's debating if he wants to be traded or not." Another person mused, "I know it's damn near impossible to facilitate a trade that includes him, but the timing of personal reasons is interesting..."

Those are just a few of many examples that showcase the speculation running wild on social media. And as it turns out, fans aren't the only ones frothing at the mouths over the rumors. Bleacher Report noted that other teams were also keeping a close eye on the situation in the hopes of snatching up the star forward. Specifically, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly keeping the door open to reunite LeBron with his 2024 Olympic teammate Stephen Curry. On ESPN's "Get Up," Brian Windhorst explained, "The Warriors have dreamed of pairing LeBron with Steph Curry and Draymond Green since last year. They've made an inquiry, and it got shut down."

It's important to remember that all of the trade rumors are just that: rumors. Neither James nor the Lakers have made any statements about the matter. Fans also took to both sides of the court, and in fact, plenty of people have stepped in to try to shut down the gossip mill.