LeBron James Steps Away From The Lakers Sending Social Media Into A Frenzy
King James has left the building. LeBron James put the internet in a tailspin when reports surfaced that he was temporarily stepping away from the court. At the team's practice session on December 11, 2024, Lakers coach JJ Redick told the media that James had an excused absence for personal reasons, clarifying that "LeBron is not with the team right now."
The Sunday prior, James sat out for the first time in the season. According to ESPN, he cited "foot soreness" as the reason for staying on the bench. The LA team eeked out a win, but fans were quick to speculate that something was going on, even to the point that the Lakers might be gearing up to trade him. Missing the December 11 practice sesh only added fuel to the rumor fire, and overnight the subject of LeBron James' future in LA became a jump ball for social media.
LeBron James has trade rumors swirling
Comments about LeBron James sitting out were rife with predictions that he was being traded. One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the news, "He's debating if he wants to be traded or not." Another person mused, "I know it's damn near impossible to facilitate a trade that includes him, but the timing of personal reasons is interesting..."
Those are just a few of many examples that showcase the speculation running wild on social media. And as it turns out, fans aren't the only ones frothing at the mouths over the rumors. Bleacher Report noted that other teams were also keeping a close eye on the situation in the hopes of snatching up the star forward. Specifically, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly keeping the door open to reunite LeBron with his 2024 Olympic teammate Stephen Curry. On ESPN's "Get Up," Brian Windhorst explained, "The Warriors have dreamed of pairing LeBron with Steph Curry and Draymond Green since last year. They've made an inquiry, and it got shut down."
It's important to remember that all of the trade rumors are just that: rumors. Neither James nor the Lakers have made any statements about the matter. Fans also took to both sides of the court, and in fact, plenty of people have stepped in to try to shut down the gossip mill.
Fans are wishing LeBron James a speedy recovery
Despite all the rumors that LeBron James may be on the cusp of moving to a different team, many people on social media chose to focus on James' health. One fan posted on X, "It's good to see LeBron prioritize his well-being off the court."
A ton of fans stood up for James during his recuperation and hoped he took the time he needed. The 39-year-old has been noticeably slower in his games, racking up a career-worst turnover rate throughout the current season. Maybe a little rest and personal time is exactly what James needs. He's faced a number of difficulties in the past few years, including the 2020 death of his friend and fellow NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his son, Bronny James, suffering cardiac arrest in 2023 — not to mention his own injuries. As one person took to X to write: "TBH I rather sit him for 2 weeks instead [of] playing against the [Minnesota Timberwolves] for full recovery."
That turned out to be what happened. It wasn't long before reports also came out that LeBron would miss the Lakers' December 13th game against the Timberwolves, with ESPN reporting that he didn't fly with the team before the game. But no matter how much speculation is bouncing around the internet, Coach Redick insists the whole situation is minor, saying, "Being banged up with the foot thing, it felt like a good opportunity for him to get some rest."