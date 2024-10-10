LeBron & Savannah James Share Gut-Wrenching Details About Bronny's Terrifying Health Event
LeBron James was dealt another tragic blow when his son Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest in July 2023, leaving the entire sports world in shock. Now, more than a year later, LeBron and Savannah James have opened up and made it very clear who deserves all the praise for saving their son's life.
The couple delves into the sensitive topic in the new Netflix docuseries "Starting 5," which follows a handful of the NBA's most prominent players during the 2023-2024 season. In Episode 4, entitled "Father Christmas," LeBron starts by saying that no parent ever likes to imagine something bad happening to their kids. Then he says, "When something traumatic like that happens, it's like ... S***, things to put in perspective."
After the opening credits roll, we see a sequence of footage that spans from Bronny's early childhood to his days playing for Sierra Canyon — the private high school he attended. Then, we see and hear a collage of the news reports that ensued after his collapse — which occurred on court while he was practicing for the USC basketball team. Responding to how it affected both her and LeBron, Savannah says, "It was tough. I think that we processed it differently." Just saying those few words causes her to almost lose her composure. After taking a few moments to gather herself, she says, "At the end of the day, I think it was just about us supporting each other and just being super grateful for the outcome."
The USC medical staff is the main reason Bronny James is still alive
LeBron James thanks God, first and foremost, for saving Bronny James' life. However, he then takes the time to thank the USC medical staff for how well they handled the event, making it clear that they're the main reason his son is still alive. In footage that seems to have been shot no more than a few days after Bronny's collapse, LeBron says to a member of the USC medical staff, "Thank you so much. Lifesaver, literally."
Reflecting on the nature of kids and how they're able to hyper-fixate on something that they love, LeBron explains that it's only natural for parents to question a child's decision to keep pursuing their dreams if it poses a danger to their well-being. Then, putting himself in Bronny's head, he asks, "'Can I or can I not play ball again? And if the answer is yes, then when can I play ball again?'" It's beyond clear that, though LeBron rightfully fears for his son's life, he's very proud of Bronny for his courage and resilience.
Only four months after his health scare, Bronny made his collegiate debut for the USC Trojans. Recalling how exciting and stressful it was to see him on the court so soon, LeBron says, "I know he had to be nervous as hell, 'cause I was nervous as hell." Turns out, Bronny was very understanding and appreciative that his family was able to face their fears and go see him play. He says, "It felt good knowing that they went out of their way to come see my game. Knowing that they're always there for me is a really special feeling."
Family is everything
As for what LeBron James ultimately learned from the health scare, he explains that everything was put into perspective for him. For someone who's been one of the most famous athletes in the world for more than two decades, it's not hard to imagine how much of a humbling experience this must have been. Putting it as simply as possible, he says, "Nothing f***ing matters besides family."
These days, basketball continues to be a family affair for the James crew. In case you don't recall, Bronny was drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers — his dad's team — back in June. Bronny has shared his thoughts about playing alongside his father, admitting that he feels a lot of pressure. On "Get Up," ESPN's Shams Charania said that the father and son are set to play together in the regular season opener on October 22, where they'll face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though they've technically already shared the court together during a preseason game, it goes without saying that we'll be witnessing an incredibly special moment when it finally comes to pass.