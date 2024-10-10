LeBron & Savannah James Share Gut-Wrenching Details About Bronny's Terrifying Health Event

LeBron James was dealt another tragic blow when his son Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest in July 2023, leaving the entire sports world in shock. Now, more than a year later, LeBron and Savannah James have opened up and made it very clear who deserves all the praise for saving their son's life.

The couple delves into the sensitive topic in the new Netflix docuseries "Starting 5," which follows a handful of the NBA's most prominent players during the 2023-2024 season. In Episode 4, entitled "Father Christmas," LeBron starts by saying that no parent ever likes to imagine something bad happening to their kids. Then he says, "When something traumatic like that happens, it's like ... S***, things to put in perspective."

After the opening credits roll, we see a sequence of footage that spans from Bronny's early childhood to his days playing for Sierra Canyon — the private high school he attended. Then, we see and hear a collage of the news reports that ensued after his collapse — which occurred on court while he was practicing for the USC basketball team. Responding to how it affected both her and LeBron, Savannah says, "It was tough. I think that we processed it differently." Just saying those few words causes her to almost lose her composure. After taking a few moments to gather herself, she says, "At the end of the day, I think it was just about us supporting each other and just being super grateful for the outcome."