Tragic Details About Former CNN Anchor Lisa Ling

Lisa Ling overcame a lot of barriers to get to where she is. As an award-winning journalist, the former "The View" co-host rose to prominence in a field where Chinese Americans were few and far between. But besides structural hurdles, Ling's personal life was also mired with challenges. Ling's parents were forced into marriage by societal pressures, resulting in a tumultuous relationship that left deep marks on Ling and her sister. When they divorced, Ling's parents made a choice that was unconventional among all groups but particularly immigrants.

Ling's mother moved away and left her young daughters to be raised by their father. As the older sister, Ling had to grow up faster than she should have. Throughout the years, her father remained a steadfast figure in her life, making it that much harder to accept his years-long health battles that culminated in his death in 2023.

Amid her turbulent early years, Ling found stability in journalism. When she finally found the desire to start her own family, she struggled with infertility and heartbreaking losses. Ling and her husband, Paul Song, became parents after three years of challenges, but the journey prevented them from enjoying their first pregnancy, which was marked by intense anxiety. Through it all, she found solace at work. But journalism was also responsible for one of Ling's worst experiences when her sister was captured by North Korean authorities during an assignment. Ling has lived a fulfilling life at home and work, but the journey included plenty of obstacles.