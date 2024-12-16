New Video Of Wendy Williams In Public Has Fans Seriously Confused

Fans have been concerned about Wendy Williams since it was revealed that she had been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia. Things looked even bleaker for Williams, who has a long history of health issues, when her legal guardian Sabrina Morrisey told the courts in November that the former talk show host was "permanently incapacitated" due to her disease, TMZ reported. Since then, Williams has mostly remained out of the spotlight, but a recent sighting confused fans when she appeared to be alive and well.

In an Instagram video taken by an internet personality, Williams is seen in the back of an SUV waiting for a food order and greeting fans with a big smile. "She doesn't look or sound 'permanently incapacitated.' Something is super off with this whole mess," a skeptic commented. Another wrote, "This is the very reason why you can't believe everything you read on the internet. Glad to see she's doing well."

The last time Williams was seen in public was in August at a health store in Newark, New Jersey. According to an employee, she was with her son Kevin Hunter Jr. and seemed cognizant while speaking with the shop's owner. "She talked about circulation improvement but didn't want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future," the worker told Page Six. The two sightings don't exactly align with how Williams was portrayed in "Where is Wendy Williams?" and she proved that she wasn't too "incapacitated" to share her thoughts on the documentary.