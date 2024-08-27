Wendy Williams' Reemergence In Public Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Wendy Williams has been MIA for a hot minute, and things haven't been smooth sailing since her talk show took its final bow. The once unfiltered queen of daytime TV practically disappeared from the public eye, only for it later to be revealed that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. On top of that, she also lost a sizable chunk of her fortune, leading to a financial conservatorship. But now, Williams has made a surprising public comeback — and fans are absolutely here for it.

The last we heard from Williams was back in February 2024, when her health team revealed her diagnosis. Despite everything, she managed to stay gracious, thanking fans for their support. "I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion," she shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."

While it was a sweet sentiment, fans were still worried, especially after hearing that her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and the rest of her family had barely been in contact with her. But with this recent sighting, it looks like Williams is on the rebound, and fans couldn't be happier.