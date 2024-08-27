Wendy Williams' Reemergence In Public Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Wendy Williams has been MIA for a hot minute, and things haven't been smooth sailing since her talk show took its final bow. The once unfiltered queen of daytime TV practically disappeared from the public eye, only for it later to be revealed that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. On top of that, she also lost a sizable chunk of her fortune, leading to a financial conservatorship. But now, Williams has made a surprising public comeback — and fans are absolutely here for it.
The last we heard from Williams was back in February 2024, when her health team revealed her diagnosis. Despite everything, she managed to stay gracious, thanking fans for their support. "I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion," she shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."
While it was a sweet sentiment, fans were still worried, especially after hearing that her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and the rest of her family had barely been in contact with her. But with this recent sighting, it looks like Williams is on the rebound, and fans couldn't be happier.
Fans are loving Wendy's healthy and glowing aura
Wendy Williams isn't just in good spirits — she's apparently reunited with her son, too. After spending over a year practically off the grid, the talk show diva resurfaced at a wellness shop in Newark, according to a Facebook post on August 20 by the shop owner, Victor Bowman. Fans flooded the comments section, thrilled to see her out and about. "Was this recent? She looks amazing," one fan commented. "I'm so glad to see her looking healthy and in your store," another said. "You can do it, wendy," a third cheered. Clearly, the Wendy love is strong!
Speaking with Page Six, an employee of the shop dished that Williams was "sharp, upbeat and aware" and "very bubbly" at the time while being accompanied by her son. She was also reportedly curious about the store's products and even hinted at a return visit. "[Wendy was] engaging but wasn't as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things," the employee said. "She talked about circulation improvement but didn't want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future."
This outing is pretty major, considering sources revealed that Williams had been out of touch with her family during her 60th birthday in July 2024. At the time, an insider told People, "Wendy Williams's family is unable to speak on her current condition and location due to ongoing litigation and the fact that they have largely been denied contact. But they are all rooting and praying for Wendy and want to express their well wishes as she celebrates her 60th birthday." Now, it seems like Williams is finally on the upswing, and we're all here for it!