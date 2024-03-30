Devastating Details About Wendy Williams' Son Are Leaking Out
Wendy Williams has always put her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., above everything else. According to the celebrated host, she regards him not only as her best friend but also as her number-one cheerleader. Kevin Jr. has never left her corner as she faced numerous trials and tribulations over the years, including health complications, her divorce from Kevin Hunter Sr., and the eventual cancelation of her long-running talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show." Kevin Jr.'s support for his mother never wavered, but unbeknownst to many, he, too, has been dealing with issues of his own.
"He's always encouraged me to keep it going," Williams told People of her son. "And never asks me to pull back from anything that I say or that I wear or anything like that. He's always been very encouraging. So now, it's just the two of us against the world." Even when her struggles with alcohol strained their relationship, Kevin Jr.'s support remained unwavering. He even went on to executive produce the "Where is Wendy Williams?" documentary, which shed light on Williams' life following her show's cancelation.
While all eyes are on Williams, Kevin Jr. is also reportedly facing his fair share of hurdles. Not only is he struggling with financial difficulty, but his already strained relationship with his mother also continues to suffer due to her guardianship situation.
He's reportedly dealing with financial issues
Kevin Hunter Jr. found himself in the middle of controversy when the "Where is Wendy Williams?" revealed his financial reliance on his mother. This included her funding his lavish birthday celebration with a price tag of six figures, covering his Uber Eats expenses that shockingly exceeded $100,000, and paying the rent for his apartment. "To put it into perspective. Kevin's birthday party that his mom threw was $120,000," Wendy's nephew explained in the doc. "Kevin's rent was $80,000. Kevin's Uber Eats probably exceeded $100,000 that his mom approves."
In his defense, Kevin Jr. clarified that his expenditures were never made without his mother's knowledge. "Not without her consent. The people involved with it know how the process was," he said, adding that for anyone questioning him if he triggered Williams' financial guardianship, he said that his mom is not exactly financially modest. "When my mom was living down here, as one can imagine, it's not a cheap lifestyle," he noted. "The courts tried to frame it as though I was making all these charges for my own happiness."
But when Williams lost unfettered access to her money, Kevin Jr.'s finances also reportedly dwindled. He was left struggling to pay his rent, pushing him to teeter to the edge of homelessness. In February 2024, The U.S. Sun reported that he faced eviction from his Miami apartment after failing to pay dues amounting to over $4,300. It's worth noting that the outlet claimed his rent was a mere $3,700 monthly — nowhere near the whopping $80,000 Wendy's nephew was throwing around. Fortunately, the case was dismissed in March 2024, but it remains unclear where Kevin Jr., who works as a party promoter on the side, was able to secure the funds needed to get himself out of the pickle.
He's still unable to contact his mother
Aside from financial dependence on Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter Jr. faces another challenge — he is reportedly unable to contact his mother directly. Another report from The U.S. Sun noted that Kevin Jr. is blocked from reaching out to Williams, leaving him in the dark about her condition and exact whereabouts, leading to growing concerns on his part regarding the actual state of his mother. "Kevin has spoken to his mom occasionally, and he knows she's in some sort of treatment facility, but he's not sure exactly what it is, or where it is," the insider explained. "He is also questioning if she's getting the care she really needs."
Williams' team, for their part, has assured everyone that the host is under close supervision of a competent medical team following her primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. In a press release, Jennifer Hanley of Ridge Hill Group shared that Williams is on the mend, and there was nothing to worry about concerning her health and well-being. "Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed," the statement read. "She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."