Devastating Details About Wendy Williams' Son Are Leaking Out

Wendy Williams has always put her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., above everything else. According to the celebrated host, she regards him not only as her best friend but also as her number-one cheerleader. Kevin Jr. has never left her corner as she faced numerous trials and tribulations over the years, including health complications, her divorce from Kevin Hunter Sr., and the eventual cancelation of her long-running talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show." Kevin Jr.'s support for his mother never wavered, but unbeknownst to many, he, too, has been dealing with issues of his own.

"He's always encouraged me to keep it going," Williams told People of her son. "And never asks me to pull back from anything that I say or that I wear or anything like that. He's always been very encouraging. So now, it's just the two of us against the world." Even when her struggles with alcohol strained their relationship, Kevin Jr.'s support remained unwavering. He even went on to executive produce the "Where is Wendy Williams?" documentary, which shed light on Williams' life following her show's cancelation.

While all eyes are on Williams, Kevin Jr. is also reportedly facing his fair share of hurdles. Not only is he struggling with financial difficulty, but his already strained relationship with his mother also continues to suffer due to her guardianship situation.