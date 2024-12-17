Aaron Rodgers Confirms What We Suspected About His Brother Jordan (Plug Your Ears, JoJo)

Aaron Rodgers offered rare insight into his feud with brother Jordan Rodgers on his Netflix docu-series "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma." For a refresher: the rift between the Rodgers brothers came to light when Jordan was a contestant on "The Bachelorette" in 2016 — the JoJo Fletcher season. During the season, Jordan brought Fletcher on a date to his family's home. His parents were present, and so was his other brother, Luke Rodgers, but Aaron was nowhere to be found. The NFL quarterback's absence was driven home by TV cameras that captured two empty seats as the Rodgers family sat down for dinner, which were presumably set aside for Aaron and his partner. Eight years after that episode aired, Aaron made his feelings known.

Speaking to Netflix, Aaron spoke about how his family's behavior caused a further rift. "I thought the best way to do it was just don't talk about it publicly," the New York Jets star said about the tension with his brother. "They go on a bulls*** show and leave two empty chairs," he said. "[A] stupid dating show that my brother just went on to get famous — his words, not mine," Aaron said, adding that he was not invited to that family dinner.

Aaron's biographer, Ian O'Conner, reiterated the athlete's frustration. "Aaron was irritated by his family's decision to film that scene, empty chairs and all," O'Conner wrote in his book "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers."