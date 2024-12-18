Tragic Details Of Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman
This article includes allegations of sexual harassment and mention of substance abuse.
When Tiger Woods and Erica Herman began dating in 2017, their relationship seemed to be a patch of sunny skies during a dark time for Woods. After Woods' messy divorce from ex wife Elin Nordegren, Herman seemed to help him get back on a winning streak. In fact, Herman might be responsible for Woods' inspiring comeback after a devastating car accident almost cost him one of his legs. Herman was seen by his side during his recovery, and Woods himself even credited her for helping him get back on his feet. However, the good times quickly came to an end shortly after his return to the golf green.
Herman was able to work her way up to restaurant management, which is part of how Herman and Woods became an item. It was during her time managing Woods' restaurant that her tragic troubles began, and things have only been mounting ever since. Here are some of the sad details of what Herman has been through.
Erica Herman was involved in a wrongful death lawsuit
While still attached to her famous ex, Erica Herman was director of operations for The Woods Jupiter, the restaurant owned by Tiger Woods himself. In 2019, both Woods and Herman were involved in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Nicholas Immesberger. Immesberger was a bartender for The Woods Jupiter and, according to friends and family, a person struggling with abusing alcohol. When Herman hired Immesberger to work at the restaurant, she hired him to specifically be a bartender — a move that almost landed her in legal hot water.
According to Golf Digest, both Woods and Herman were seen drinking with Immesberger a few nights before he tragically died in a car accident. The suit alleged that Herman and Woods should not have served alcohol to a person they knew struggled with substance abuse. Initially Woods was dropped from the suit first, which left Herman to almost be on the hook for the third-party liability suit. A few months later, she was also dismissed from the suit, with attorney Barry Postmant making the statement, "It has been clear from the beginning that neither [Woods nor Herman] should have been included in the suit despite the claims that they somehow contributed to the accident."
Erica Herman had a traumatic breakup with Tiger Woods
After spending more than five years together, the relationship between Tiger Woods and Erica Herman came to a bitter end. According to the New York Post, Woods had encouraged Herman to take a break from the house they shared together and go on a vacation. When she returned, Herman found that Woods had changed the locks and refused to let her enter. This caused her to sue Woods for $30 million for not only terminating a verbal lease agreement, but for mishandling many of her personal belongings, according to Golf Digest. However, the hits kept coming for Herman when she tried to file a second suit against the golfer.
One of the biggest rumors about Woods is that he makes every woman he dates sign a nondisclosure agreement. In an attempt to get out of the NDA Herman signed while dating Woods, she tried to use the Speak Out Act, which limits the enforcement of NDAs in situations that include sexual harassment. When Herman started dating Woods, she was technically working for him at his restaurant. Herman alleges that she was forced to sign the NDA or else lose her job. According to CNN, Herman's attorney stated in a filing, "A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment." However, in a tough turn of events for Herman, this initial motion was dismissed by the judge. Herman ultimately dropped both lawsuits against Woods and has officially said on the record that she was never a victim of sexual harassment.
