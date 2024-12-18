Tragic Details Of Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman

After spending more than five years together, the relationship between Tiger Woods and Erica Herman came to a bitter end. According to the New York Post, Woods had encouraged Herman to take a break from the house they shared together and go on a vacation. When she returned, Herman found that Woods had changed the locks and refused to let her enter. This caused her to sue Woods for $30 million for not only terminating a verbal lease agreement, but for mishandling many of her personal belongings, according to Golf Digest. However, the hits kept coming for Herman when she tried to file a second suit against the golfer.

One of the biggest rumors about Woods is that he makes every woman he dates sign a nondisclosure agreement. In an attempt to get out of the NDA Herman signed while dating Woods, she tried to use the Speak Out Act, which limits the enforcement of NDAs in situations that include sexual harassment. When Herman started dating Woods, she was technically working for him at his restaurant. Herman alleges that she was forced to sign the NDA or else lose her job. According to CNN, Herman's attorney stated in a filing, "A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment." However, in a tough turn of events for Herman, this initial motion was dismissed by the judge. Herman ultimately dropped both lawsuits against Woods and has officially said on the record that she was never a victim of sexual harassment.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).