What Vanessa Trump's Relationship With Her Daughter Kai Is Really Like
Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of Donald Trump Jr., has cultivated a large online following since popping into the spotlight during her granddad's presidential campaign. Kai's frequent posts about her life offer a peek into her relationship with her parents, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Both make appearances, but let's just say one seems a bit more devoted to the eldest of five siblings. Taking a look back at what Don Jr.'s own sister, Ivanka Trump, said about Vanessa's parenting prowess can help give an idea of how close the former model is with her children. "She can be taking care of them all simultaneously, each pulling on her, and have direct meaningful connections with each of them at one time. It's remarkable," Ivanka told People in July 2016 when speaking about her then-sister-in-law.
Taking a closer look at Kai's posts reveals that the teenager has a tight bond with her mother. Celebrating her 17th birthday in May 2024, the golfer-influencer posted an Instagram carousel from her birthday dinner. The second slide was with both of her parents, but the third and fourth slides were just Kai with Vanessa. "Love you to the moon and back," Vanessa wrote in the comment section.
Unlike most kids her age, Kai has not been bashful about showing that she is close with her mother. In November 2024, Kai posted a couple of pics of the family dressed up in Halloween costumes. Donald Jr. made a political statement, inexplicably appearing as a pile of trash, while Kai and Vanessa rocked matching all-white gold caddy uniforms. Even before she gained online popularity, Kai gushed over Vanessa on Mother's Day 2021, as she posted a sweet pic of the pair. Meanwhile, Vanessa's social media has been a major statement about her relationship with Kai.
Vanessa Trump spends quality time with her daughter
Since divorcing Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump has shunned the spotlight and has mostly dedicated her time to raising their five kids. Unlike Don Jr., Vanessa doesn't post to Instagram all the time, but when she does, a large chunk of those uploads are dedicated to Kai Trump. "Former model & actress! Balancing motherhood of 5! Mom of @kaitrumpgolfer," Vanessa's Instagram bio reads. Even the one-time model's X, formerly Twitter, feed is filled with retweeting Kai's tweets or simply reposting Kai's uploads to other social media platforms.
Browsing Vanessa's Instagram feed speaks volumes about how close she is with her eldest daughter. The first post on Vanessa's timeline is a photo of her and Kai out on the town during a visit to Miami in April 2024. A month later, she shared a touching tribute to Kai on her birthday. "You are smart, funny, loving, caring and always making everyone around you smile! I couldn't be more proud of you!" Vanessa wrote, sharing two pics of the pair: one being a cute, candid selfie. The mother-daughter duo also spent some quality time together in September when they went fishing. "Love spending time out on the ocean with my daughter @kaitrumpgolfer," Vanessa wrote alongside a photo of her and Kai in a boat together. Not only has Vanessa shared memories from her time with Kai, but the mom has also supported her daughter's efforts to become an influencer. Vanessa posted a BTS shot of Kai on the golf course working a camera in September.
Prior to that, Vanessa showed in-person support for her daughter. When Kai was tapped to speak at the Republican National Convention in July, Vanessa made a then-rare public appearance with the Trump family just to support her daughter's big day.