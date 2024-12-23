What Vanessa Trump's Relationship With Her Daughter Kai Is Really Like

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of Donald Trump Jr., has cultivated a large online following since popping into the spotlight during her granddad's presidential campaign. Kai's frequent posts about her life offer a peek into her relationship with her parents, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Both make appearances, but let's just say one seems a bit more devoted to the eldest of five siblings. Taking a look back at what Don Jr.'s own sister, Ivanka Trump, said about Vanessa's parenting prowess can help give an idea of how close the former model is with her children. "She can be taking care of them all simultaneously, each pulling on her, and have direct meaningful connections with each of them at one time. It's remarkable," Ivanka told People in July 2016 when speaking about her then-sister-in-law.

Taking a closer look at Kai's posts reveals that the teenager has a tight bond with her mother. Celebrating her 17th birthday in May 2024, the golfer-influencer posted an Instagram carousel from her birthday dinner. The second slide was with both of her parents, but the third and fourth slides were just Kai with Vanessa. "Love you to the moon and back," Vanessa wrote in the comment section.

Unlike most kids her age, Kai has not been bashful about showing that she is close with her mother. In November 2024, Kai posted a couple of pics of the family dressed up in Halloween costumes. Donald Jr. made a political statement, inexplicably appearing as a pile of trash, while Kai and Vanessa rocked matching all-white gold caddy uniforms. Even before she gained online popularity, Kai gushed over Vanessa on Mother's Day 2021, as she posted a sweet pic of the pair. Meanwhile, Vanessa's social media has been a major statement about her relationship with Kai.