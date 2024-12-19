Did Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Get Plastic Surgery? Here's What She's Said

When "Yellowstone" fans first met Kelly Reilly, the initial plastic surgery possibility to come to mind was: lip fillers. Photos of the actor when she was younger show a much thinner upper lip, and fans have taken note. There are also the usual rumors that swirl around actors who never seem to age. Some have wondered if Reilly has gotten Botox to preserve her youthful glow. "[She] looks 55 and had way too much Botox and lip filler," one Redditor wrote. Another agreed with the Botox theory but suggested that it, not lip filler, was to blame for the perceived change in the appearance of her pout.

For her part, Reilly has neither confirmed nor denied any such work being done, but she has spoken out against the idea. She told The Guardian, "I love actresses who embrace aging, like Robin Wright Penn; she hasn't had anything done. You can see the laughter lines and she is so beautiful and when I see her playing a character I believe in her, unlike an actress who can't move her face."

Besides, Reilly is a master of her craft and wants to keep it that way. In an interview with The Telegraph, she said, "In an industry that's all about pretending, you've got to be truthful to who you are." And the woman known for playing Beth Dutton certainly knows who she is.