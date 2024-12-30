All The Cosmetic Procedures Brandi Glanville Admits Getting

"Real Housewives" cast members are no strangers to getting plastic surgery, but few will admit to it. However, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville has been an open book, and she told Life & Style magazine in 2013 (via the Daily Mail), "I got a liquid nose job after I broke it. A doctor has to replace the fillers in it periodically. But I haven't had anything else done to my face." She also admitted to getting Botox and fillers, as well as vaginal rejuvenation and breast implants after having her kids.

After much speculation about her changing appearance over the years, the former model who found fame as a "Real Housewives" star took to X, formerly known as Twitter to tell critics in 2023, "Ive NEVER had surgery on my face Im so sick of all the mean comments. Im 50! Ive aged &now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz they know the truth Ive never been in bandages I do plan on getting a lower face & neck lift like [Teddi Mellencamp] at some point soon." Glanville also shared that she had liposuction after gaining weight during COVID-19 and a fan replied, "Do anything you want with your life whenever you want! It's a HUGE industry for a reason!" The "Traitors" star made headlines again when fans were concerned about the appearance of her face, and it looks like Glanville may have to get some work done yet again.