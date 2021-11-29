The Interesting Thing Brandi Glanville Just Did To Recover From Second Degree Burns
Brandi Glanville had a very modern thanksgiving — primarily due to her spending the holiday with what she described as her "modern" family. Brandi's modern family has been the center of discussion in past seasons of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." When she joined the show, Brandi was recently divorced from her husband Eddie Cibrian, who had had a very public long-term affair with Scheana Shay from "Vanderpump Rules." The couple divorced over his affair with his "Northern Lights" co-star LeAnn Rimes, whom he eventually married, per Us Weekly. Safe to say, at the time there was no love lost between the pair.
These days, things have changed. Since Brandi left "RHOBH", she and Rimes have learned to co-parent her two sons amicably. "We're good, honestly. They've been my pod during the COVID situation," Brandi said during in 2021 appearance on the "This is Adulting" podcast. "But I feel I've just grown the past ten years and I am a totally different person than I was in 2009 — I'm stronger."
They're so close that they often celebrate the holidays together as a modern version of a nuclear family. This Thanksgiving was no different. "I had a beautiful Thanksgiving with my modern family," Brandi tweeted. "I didn't take any photos because I'm healing from a snow peel my face is swollen my left eyelid barely works but hopefully it will help with my scars from Covid and my burns." Ok, so maybe this Thanksgiving was actually pretty different.
Brandi is on the road to recovery
When updating her fans about her Thanksgiving celebration, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville refused to post any pics from the day of, opting instead to share a selfie of herself in a face mask. Why? She'd just undergone an extensive cosmetic treatment that left her swollen and reddened. The procedure in question, a "snow peel," is a procedure that exfoliates dead skin and encourages cell rejuvenation, per People. So, why was Brandi burned in the first place?
Brandi never had COVID, but the peak of the pandemic still took its toll on her. In March of this year, Brandi took to Twitter to explain how she'd had an accident while using a psoriasis light back in December. At the time, Brandi was still badly injured. The tweet included an up-close selfie of her severely burned and scabbed face. "I am still healing & really didn't want to share these photos," she wrote. "I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry," she replied to a fan. "My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn't open my eyes three days the light was so painful."
These days Brandi appears to be pretty well-heeled, at least based on her recent Instagram posts. Hopefully, that snow peel will give her the confidence she needs to feel like herself again.