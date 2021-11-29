The Interesting Thing Brandi Glanville Just Did To Recover From Second Degree Burns

Brandi Glanville had a very modern thanksgiving — primarily due to her spending the holiday with what she described as her "modern" family. Brandi's modern family has been the center of discussion in past seasons of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." When she joined the show, Brandi was recently divorced from her husband Eddie Cibrian, who had had a very public long-term affair with Scheana Shay from "Vanderpump Rules." The couple divorced over his affair with his "Northern Lights" co-star LeAnn Rimes, whom he eventually married, per Us Weekly. Safe to say, at the time there was no love lost between the pair.

These days, things have changed. Since Brandi left "RHOBH", she and Rimes have learned to co-parent her two sons amicably. "We're good, honestly. They've been my pod during the COVID situation," Brandi said during in 2021 appearance on the "This is Adulting" podcast. "But I feel I've just grown the past ten years and I am a totally different person than I was in 2009 — I'm stronger."

They're so close that they often celebrate the holidays together as a modern version of a nuclear family. This Thanksgiving was no different. "I had a beautiful Thanksgiving with my modern family," Brandi tweeted. "I didn't take any photos because I'm healing from a snow peel my face is swollen my left eyelid barely works but hopefully it will help with my scars from Covid and my burns." Ok, so maybe this Thanksgiving was actually pretty different.