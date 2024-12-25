Inside CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins' Relationship With Will Douglas
After sprinting onto the CNN scene back in 2017, Kaitlan Collins has whirled her way up the corporate journalism ladder. The host of "The Source With Kaitlin Collins" hasn't shied away from the limelight, making guest appearances on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "Real Time With Bill Maher" in between grilling her guests like Donald Trump Jr. and Kari Lake. Collins has certainly been putting herself out there. The only thing she's been keeping quiet these days is her dating life. But that might have something to do with her conservative maybe-boyfriend, Will Douglas.
Politician and entrepreneur Will Douglas pursued a relationship with Collins back in 2015, before she was affiliated with CNN at all. This was back when Collins was working for The Daily Caller, a conservative media outlet. Although, it was rumored that the duo broke up back in 2017, right around the time Collins accepted her gig at CNN. Neither Collins nor Douglas have confirmed or denied an ongoing situationship. With Collins suddenly sporting an engagement ring in 2024, the rumor mill has once again begun swirling around the notoriously private duo leading many to wonder who, exactly, Will Douglas is.
The lesser known truth of CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend Will Douglas
Will Douglas got his start in business after graduating from the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy. He started his own pharmaceutical company, Crimson Care Pharmacy Group, which helped revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry by connecting smaller pharmacies with wholesale pricing options. After getting his company up and running, Douglas decided to run for something else: the Texas state legislature. In 2019 Douglas ran as a Republican in Texas District 113, but lost to incumbent Rhetta Bowers. Not to be deterred, he tried again in 2021, but ultimately had to drop out of the race because the district lines had been redrawn and he no longer qualified.
Both Douglas and Kaitlan Collins are very private about their inner lives. From social media to public appearances, whether the couple ever truly broke up or has been on-again-off-again is anyone's guess. The best anyone can suss out is from social media. In 2017 both Collins and Douglas stopped posting photos of each other together (in fact, Collins' Instagram only goes back to 2018). Even as she sports a new ring, Collins is keeping quiet regarding any movement within her dating life. As for Douglas, he seems to be happy expanding his pharmaceutical company and serving health care providers within Texas and beyond.