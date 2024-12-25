Inside CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins' Relationship With Will Douglas

After sprinting onto the CNN scene back in 2017, Kaitlan Collins has whirled her way up the corporate journalism ladder. The host of "The Source With Kaitlin Collins" hasn't shied away from the limelight, making guest appearances on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "Real Time With Bill Maher" in between grilling her guests like Donald Trump Jr. and Kari Lake. Collins has certainly been putting herself out there. The only thing she's been keeping quiet these days is her dating life. But that might have something to do with her conservative maybe-boyfriend, Will Douglas.

Politician and entrepreneur Will Douglas pursued a relationship with Collins back in 2015, before she was affiliated with CNN at all. This was back when Collins was working for The Daily Caller, a conservative media outlet. Although, it was rumored that the duo broke up back in 2017, right around the time Collins accepted her gig at CNN. Neither Collins nor Douglas have confirmed or denied an ongoing situationship. With Collins suddenly sporting an engagement ring in 2024, the rumor mill has once again begun swirling around the notoriously private duo leading many to wonder who, exactly, Will Douglas is.