How Jim Carrey Really Lost So Much Of His Money

Jim Carrey has long been one of Hollywood's most iconic actors — until he "sort of" retired. In a move that shocked fans, Carrey reemerged in 2024 to reprise his role in "Sonic the Hedgehog," citing an unexpected reason: he needed more money. Considering his reported net worth is $180 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, what exactly happened to Carrey's fortune?

To get a sense of just how stacked Carrey used to be, let's talk numbers. For "Dumb and Dumber," he pocketed a whopping $7 million while his co-star Jeff Daniels limped away with a measly $50,000. Carrey's payday for "Ace Ventura" was $450,000, but he quickly became Hollywood royalty, locking in $20 million-per-film deals. By 2011, Carrey was on Forbes' highest-paid actors list. With his wealth secured, Carrey began to take creative risks, stepping away from comedy to explore dramatic roles. By 2022, he announced he was done with Hollywood — or at least close to it. "I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough," he told Access Hollywood at the time.

And for two years, he kept to that promise, disappearing from Hollywood. That is, until 2024, when Carrey returned to "Sonic" for what he said was purely financial motivation. So, what gives?