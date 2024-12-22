The Tragedy Of Fox News Host Neil Cavuto Is So Sad

Neil Cavuto, a news personality who left Fox News in December 2024, has always been hard to put into a category. As host of multiple shows within the Fox Network, Cavuto's take on the business world was often more nuanced than fellow Fox spitfires like Tucker Carlson. Originally hired to the network by disgraced television executive Roger Ailes, Cavuto was passionate during his time there hosting shows like "Cavuto Coast to Coast" and "Your World With Cavuto." When he announced he was leaving Fox on the latter show, he stressed that he wasn't leaving the news business entirely. "[I'm] not leaving journalism. I'm just leaving here," he said. "I got to do what I love to do, report the news."

However, his passion for journalism might have exacerbated some ongoing health crises with which Cavuto was struggling. There are many tragic details that Cavuto has had to overcome to get to where he is today. Most of them revolve around ongoing health issues. Cavuto himself will often joke about his bad luck in regards to everything he's gone through — all while he refuses to let any setbacks stop him.

From cancer to an autoimmune disorder to surprise heart surgery, Cavuto has proven time and time again that he can make it through whatever is thrown his way. But there's even more. Here's a peek at just some of the tragedy Cavuto has gone through.