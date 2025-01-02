Elon Musk's Mom Maye Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Modeling Pics

Though most people know Maye Musk as the mother of Elon Musk (you know, the tech billionaire who owns Tesla and X, formerly known as Twitter), she's built her own legacy as a respected public speaker, author, and fashion icon. For more than five decades, she's worked as a fashion model, gracing magazine covers and walking runways across the globe. Recalling her humble beginnings, Maye — who was born in Canada — said she started modeling at 15 years old in Pretoria, the administrative capital city of South Africa. "I was a nerdy 15-year-old. I made my suit, and had my hair styled for the first time," she wrote on Instagram. "To my surprise, I continued walking in runway shows in Johannesburg, Durban, Bloemfontein, Toronto, San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles."

Her post came with throwback pictures of Maye as a young model. At the time, she didn't have her signature silver fox hair yet (of course) and wore long, wavy, blond hair instead. "These photos definitely show that you can get better with age," Maye quipped. Months later, she took another trip down memory lane while urging everyone to vote in the 2024 presidential election. On Elon's X platform, Maye shared a collage of photos showcasing her in red ensembles from her early modeling years to the present. "I've been modeling red outfits for 50 years. Who knew?" the proud Republican said. "These looks seem appropriate for tomorrow's big day. Vote."

Clearly, Maye has only gotten better with age, just like fine wine. Luckily for us, she's let us in on some of her beauty secrets.