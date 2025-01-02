Elon Musk's Mom Maye Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Modeling Pics
Though most people know Maye Musk as the mother of Elon Musk (you know, the tech billionaire who owns Tesla and X, formerly known as Twitter), she's built her own legacy as a respected public speaker, author, and fashion icon. For more than five decades, she's worked as a fashion model, gracing magazine covers and walking runways across the globe. Recalling her humble beginnings, Maye — who was born in Canada — said she started modeling at 15 years old in Pretoria, the administrative capital city of South Africa. "I was a nerdy 15-year-old. I made my suit, and had my hair styled for the first time," she wrote on Instagram. "To my surprise, I continued walking in runway shows in Johannesburg, Durban, Bloemfontein, Toronto, San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles."
Her post came with throwback pictures of Maye as a young model. At the time, she didn't have her signature silver fox hair yet (of course) and wore long, wavy, blond hair instead. "These photos definitely show that you can get better with age," Maye quipped. Months later, she took another trip down memory lane while urging everyone to vote in the 2024 presidential election. On Elon's X platform, Maye shared a collage of photos showcasing her in red ensembles from her early modeling years to the present. "I've been modeling red outfits for 50 years. Who knew?" the proud Republican said. "These looks seem appropriate for tomorrow's big day. Vote."
I've been modeling red outfits for 50 years. Who knew? These looks seem appropriate for tomorrow's big day. Vote! ❤️🇺🇸#AWomanMakesAPlan 📖
Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success#ItsGreatToBe76 💪👩🎓 pic.twitter.com/vEIDgUVWV3
— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) November 4, 2024
Clearly, Maye has only gotten better with age, just like fine wine. Luckily for us, she's let us in on some of her beauty secrets.
Maye Musk aged gracefully
Though Maye Musk has been modeling since her teenage years, it wasn't until much later in life that she had her big break as a model. She was already in her late 60s when she signed a deal with IMG Models and pushing 70 when she became a global ambassador for the beauty brand CoverGirl. On Vogue's "Beauty Secrets" series, the mother of Elon Musk shared how she maintains her skin's youthful appearance using her favorite products and tricks.
"I've always had to look after my skin because first of all, I was modeling since I was 15 and I'm now 73. And you really can't last that long as a model unless you look after your skin," she said. Unfortunately, due to not using sunscreen when she was younger, Maye now has some sunspots on her face. However, she's not too concerned about having fine lines and wrinkles — and why should she be? Among her skincare staples are Dior's Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum and 111Skin's Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Face Mask.
As for her hair, Maye has learned to embrace and own her graying locks. "I was coloring it blonde all the time. And then I was getting towards my 60th, and I just said, 'I'm tired of coloring my hair every four weeks,'" she shared in a 2018 feature for Into the Gloss. "So I started growing it out, and suddenly everybody loved it for editorials." Her only regret was not doing it sooner. "I think I get more respect [with white hair]," Maye added.