Why You Never See Zooey Deschanel Without Bangs Anymore

Zooey Deschanel's bangs are the most crucial part of her dainty, retro aesthetic. Whether starring on "New Girl," posing for editorial spreads, or flaunting her relationship with Jonathan Scott, Deschanel usually accents her hairstyles with her fabulous fringe. The beloved actor is, of course, a beauty either way, but she prefers her bangs. "I look better with them," Deschanel told People in 2023. "I've definitely had periods in my life where I have grown them out. But I just look better with them I think." She continued, "So, yeah, I'll keep them. I've had them since I was like two years old."

One year earlier, The Merryfield co-founder opened up about her bang preference when speaking with Bustle. "I just feel more like myself when I have them; it's a part of my identity," she shared in her 2022 feature. As she noted, her introduction to bangs started during her toddler years. "You know when you're a little kid, they cut your hair right, and that's how it was cut," she said before reiterating that bangs are more flattering on her while speaking to "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb. "Better with bangs." Interestingly, Deschanel's bang obsession had an unintended side effect. "I remember, when I was a kid, looking at my forehead and noticing it was about five shades lighter than the rest of my face because it was always covered in a thick layer of fringe," she added in her conversation with Bustle.

With that said, Deschanel has also revealed the one scenario where she'd happily ditch her bangs — at least temporarily.