Why You Never See Zooey Deschanel Without Bangs Anymore
Zooey Deschanel's bangs are the most crucial part of her dainty, retro aesthetic. Whether starring on "New Girl," posing for editorial spreads, or flaunting her relationship with Jonathan Scott, Deschanel usually accents her hairstyles with her fabulous fringe. The beloved actor is, of course, a beauty either way, but she prefers her bangs. "I look better with them," Deschanel told People in 2023. "I've definitely had periods in my life where I have grown them out. But I just look better with them I think." She continued, "So, yeah, I'll keep them. I've had them since I was like two years old."
One year earlier, The Merryfield co-founder opened up about her bang preference when speaking with Bustle. "I just feel more like myself when I have them; it's a part of my identity," she shared in her 2022 feature. As she noted, her introduction to bangs started during her toddler years. "You know when you're a little kid, they cut your hair right, and that's how it was cut," she said before reiterating that bangs are more flattering on her while speaking to "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb. "Better with bangs." Interestingly, Deschanel's bang obsession had an unintended side effect. "I remember, when I was a kid, looking at my forehead and noticing it was about five shades lighter than the rest of my face because it was always covered in a thick layer of fringe," she added in her conversation with Bustle.
With that said, Deschanel has also revealed the one scenario where she'd happily ditch her bangs — at least temporarily.
Zooey Deschanel would give up her bangs under one condition
In 2013, Zooey Deschanel wrote a personal essay for Glamour detailing her appreciation for her bangs and she also revealed what would make her give up her bangs again. Surprisingly, it's something that would warrant a paycheck large enough to step out of her comfort zone and try a new look on for size. "You could say that I'm hooked on bangs," she started. "Would I ever give them up? I have, and I might again—for a role, perhaps—but I really don't feel like myself without them." Deschanel also revealed that bangs helped her sculp a personal identity to set her apart from her peers. "Now people know me as the girl with bangs," she continued. "They're not for everyone... but they work for me."
Obviously, Deschanel's commitment to said fringe has paid off, as it's definitely a flattering accessory (and she looks almost unrecognizable without bangs)! Unsurprisingly, Deschanel has inspired her fans to take the plunge — or at least dream about doing so. "I have put off rewatching new girl because I know d*** well I'm gonna want bangs lol," commented one fan under a Reddit post about her trademark look. That said, some fans were gracious enough to point out that Deschanel's bangs look good 24/7 because she has access to stylists and upkeep. "Easy to have when you're getting your hair professionally done each day, in reality they are a f***ing niiiiightmare unless you're someone who enjoys/has time to spend doing their hair every day!" wrote another fan. Valid! And yet, Deschanel makes it look so easy!