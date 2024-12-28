What Happened To AT&T Commercial Star Milana Vayntrub?

There are a few actors who rise to fame by simply starring in a commercial, and Milana Vayntrub is one of them. She first charmed fans as Lily Adams in her 2013 AT&T televised ad and went on to portray the chipper phone carrier employee for four years. Vayntrub opened up about the breezy audition process on Mike Elder's "Box Angeles" podcast, saying, "That was very easy. That was like a joke." At the time of the 2015 interview, she had no idea how famous she had gotten. When Elder told her that one of her commercials was shown during the Sugar Bowl, she exclaimed, "Wow! Think about that. That's crazy! Like, think about 20 million people. ... I used to get freaked out when 300 people watched my YouTube video."

Vayntrub, who has a net worth of about $4 million as of this writing, continued to gain momentum with her AT&T commercials until her contract ended in 2017. While she didn't quit acting completely, she turned her attention to honing her skills behind the scenes and soon became a skilled commercial director. Here's what Vayntrub has been up to since she started looking for opportunities beyond her small screen fame as a salesperson.