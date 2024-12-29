Signs Ty Pennington's Reputation With HTGV Fans Has Soured
Although he may stand alongside flashier personalities, Ty Pennington's transformation has taken him from ABC to HGTV, headlining shows such as "Battle on The Beach" and "Rock The Block." The exuberant host has built a loyal and dedicated fanbase, who enjoy letting him know what he means to them. "Best HGTV host!!!! It's so difficult for me to pay attention to anything but somehow Ty always hook me to watch any show he is hosting," wrote one fan on Instagram underneath one of his thirst-trapping photos. Obviously grateful for the love, Pennington replied, "This is the best compliment ... thank u!"
Pennington, who rose to fame as the host of non-HGTV entities "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" and "Trading Spaces," seems to love his job just as much — especially "Battle on the Beach." During an interview with Entertainment Now, previously known as Heavy, Pennington said, "I love 'Battle on the Beach' because I've had so many years and built so many different houses and helped so many different families." He continued, "I have proven myself as a creative thinker and doer but it's great to mentor other people and see them, who are trying to make a name for themselves and they've got the passion and drive and they really want to show the world what they're capable of."
Unfortunately, it appears as if Pennington has lost a little favor with some members of the HGTV community, including fans of "Rock The Block."
Fans aren't thrilled with Rock The Block
"Rock The Block" host Ty Pennington has borne the brunt of the show's outspoken fans since its inception in 2019. Centering on home experts competing by renovating houses, winners are chosen based on which homes are valued the most by the end of the competition. The design-minded fans don't like that, and they've been quite vocal. In April 2024, Pennington addressed fans head-on after they expressed their disappointment in the winners who were crowned during the Season 5 finale. "@jonathanscott — 'Im just gonna look at the comments real quick.' Me — 'Don't do it! Don't do it!,'" he captioned an Instagram screenshot of a fan launching criticism against the show.
In the comment section, one fan replied, "Love you Ty. But the finale was so disappointing. I don't understand the point of making the teams go through so much effort on design when it doesn't matter. Yes, they are all talented. But at the end of the day, we all have eyes and can see who deserved to win." Pennington also revealed that he's not responsible for the outcome of the show, even though he's the host. "You have to let hgtv know bc I have no control or say in anything," he wrote. "I'm just the host." Despite the noise, "Rock The Block" Season 5 ended with record-breaking ratings for the series, and Pennington took a little time to gloat. "Opinions might've been mixed but you sure tuned it," he posted to Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who watched Now who wants to see another season?!"
Well, he certainly has a point! Unfortunately, a strong audience couldn't help the behind-the-scenes drama "Rock The Block" contestants dealt with in Season 5.