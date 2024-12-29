Signs Ty Pennington's Reputation With HTGV Fans Has Soured

Although he may stand alongside flashier personalities, Ty Pennington's transformation has taken him from ABC to HGTV, headlining shows such as "Battle on The Beach" and "Rock The Block." The exuberant host has built a loyal and dedicated fanbase, who enjoy letting him know what he means to them. "Best HGTV host!!!! It's so difficult for me to pay attention to anything but somehow Ty always hook me to watch any show he is hosting," wrote one fan on Instagram underneath one of his thirst-trapping photos. Obviously grateful for the love, Pennington replied, "This is the best compliment ... thank u!"

Pennington, who rose to fame as the host of non-HGTV entities "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" and "Trading Spaces," seems to love his job just as much — especially "Battle on the Beach." During an interview with Entertainment Now, previously known as Heavy, Pennington said, "I love 'Battle on the Beach' because I've had so many years and built so many different houses and helped so many different families." He continued, "I have proven myself as a creative thinker and doer but it's great to mentor other people and see them, who are trying to make a name for themselves and they've got the passion and drive and they really want to show the world what they're capable of."

Unfortunately, it appears as if Pennington has lost a little favor with some members of the HGTV community, including fans of "Rock The Block."