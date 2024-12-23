On-Set Pictures Of Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are So Uncomfortable Now

The following contains mention of domestic violence and sexual harassment.

The drama with "It Ends with Us" is not ending any time soon. After months of talk about tension between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni during filming and press tours, "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star has hit her co-star with a lawsuit, and pictures of the two playing a couple are now even more awkward than ever. As reported by ABC News, Lively is accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The suit also alleges that Baldoni and his team attempted to smear Lively's reputation, with texts reportedly stating that they would "destroy" her. Baldoni's attorney responded by stating, "These claims are completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."

Jose Perez/bauer-griffin/Getty

Lively's concerns had been ongoing during filming, and the tension between her and Baldoni looked palpable in the on-set pictures. As they filmed a scene together, both actors appeared unhappy, although it's unclear if they were in character or their faces were just reflections of the behind-the-scenes turmoil. Lively also had several romantic scenes with Baldoni, and knowing now that his team had allegedly launched a smear campaign against her makes the movie even more cringe-worthy.

While promoting "It Ends with Us," Lively's reputation in Hollywood soured after she portrayed the film as a lighthearted rom-com, rather than a movie about domestic violence. An old interview also resurfaced of the "Gossip Girl" actor being catty to a female reporter, which further hurt her image. Now that more information has come to light about what happened behind the scenes of "It Ends with Us," fans and friends of Lively are rallying behind her.