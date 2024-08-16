Shady Details That Have Come Out About Justin Baldoni

As the film adaptation of "It Ends with Us" headed into in theaters, the cast and crew were rocked by drama. For the most part, Blake Lively has taken the heat. However, some in the know have claimed that Justin Baldoni — Lively's co-star and the film's director — has been shady as well. From reported issues on set to hiring a crisis PR manager, there's a lot to unpack.

On the off-chance that you've missed the scandal, Lively's reputation has soured in the wake of her promos for "It Ends with Us." Much of the criticism has revolved around Lively seeming to present the film as a fun rom-com, rather than a serious story depicting domestic violence. Baldoni, meanwhile, has been lauded by many of the same people criticizing Lively, thanks to taking a very different approach that centers the message of the film in his interviews.

Having said that, there's more to this drama than Lively urging viewers to dress up in all floral everything and see the movie with their girl squads. For starters, Baldoni seems to be distancing himself from any possibility of directing a potential sequel. More damningly, though, rumors have also emerged that he wasn't a dream to work with.