Why Blake Lively Almost Didn't Star In Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants

Blake Lively was almost passed over for her iconic role in "The Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants" — which also stars Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn. If you remember, Lively played the role of Bridget Vreeland, one of four best friends who spend the film cycling through the same pair of magical pants that fits them all despite their physical differences. The movie, which was adapted from the beloved novel by Ann Brashares, also revolves around friendship, love, and growing pains — especially in Bridget's case. During the film, Bridget struggles to balance her thriving soccer career with her impulsive, self-destructive personality, which was fueled by her mother's untimely suicide.

Lively's career-surging role almost went to another teen star. During an episode of "Hollywood Gold," Debra Martin Chase, the creative mind who produced "Traveling Pants" and its sequel, revealed that she had several other young stars in mind for the role, including Kaley Cuoco and Olivia Wilde. However, Lively won out in the end, partially because she exuded innocence like her virginal character. "We just never found anybody for Bridget," said Chase. "We went through everybody possible, and the key was that we understood ... she was supposed to be 15-16 years old. So, the truth of the matter is, most 15-16 year old, 17-18 even, beautiful, blond actresses in Hollywood, do not still have innocence."

Although Lively hadn't ever acted before, the casting agents fell in love with her. "It was Blake's role," said Chase.