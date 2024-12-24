La Toya Jackson's Jaw-Dropping Appearance 15 Years After Brother Michael's Death

Fifteen years after the death of her brother Michael Jackson, La Toya Jackson has debuted a striking new look. In a December 20 Instagram video, La Toya gave fans a peek into her holiday excursion in Qatar. She posed in what appears to be the lobby of an ornate building covered in dazzling light fixtures. However, the alluring decor wasn't what ultimately generated hundreds of comments from fans. Dressed in an all-black one piece, La Toya appeared much thinner than usual, prompting speculation about her well-being.

Underneath the post, fans littered the comment section with opinions about her current weight. "She needs to eat," commented one fan, garnering over 10,000 likes as of this writing. Another speculated about her health, asking, "Is Latoya sick/ill? Cos that is the only reason why any sane person will look like she does at her age. Anything extreme is bad, there need for balance, order a chunky [burger], large pizza or barbecue chicken or something please." Others used the comments to compare her to various animated villains, including Yzma from "The Emperor's New Groove." X users entertained similar commentary. "She does not look well at all. Pray for her," wrote one user. Pointing to the use of Ozempic, a weight loss aid that's especially popular among the one percent, another wrote, "Everyone who takes Ozempic does not look like they're going to survive taking Ozempic."

La Toya hasn't been heard from as much in recent years, but she maintains an active social media presence. So far, she hasn't responded to the conversation surrounding her appearance and weight, but that doesn't mean others haven't.