La Toya Jackson's Jaw-Dropping Appearance 15 Years After Brother Michael's Death
Fifteen years after the death of her brother Michael Jackson, La Toya Jackson has debuted a striking new look. In a December 20 Instagram video, La Toya gave fans a peek into her holiday excursion in Qatar. She posed in what appears to be the lobby of an ornate building covered in dazzling light fixtures. However, the alluring decor wasn't what ultimately generated hundreds of comments from fans. Dressed in an all-black one piece, La Toya appeared much thinner than usual, prompting speculation about her well-being.
Underneath the post, fans littered the comment section with opinions about her current weight. "She needs to eat," commented one fan, garnering over 10,000 likes as of this writing. Another speculated about her health, asking, "Is Latoya sick/ill? Cos that is the only reason why any sane person will look like she does at her age. Anything extreme is bad, there need for balance, order a chunky [burger], large pizza or barbecue chicken or something please." Others used the comments to compare her to various animated villains, including Yzma from "The Emperor's New Groove." X users entertained similar commentary. "She does not look well at all. Pray for her," wrote one user. Pointing to the use of Ozempic, a weight loss aid that's especially popular among the one percent, another wrote, "Everyone who takes Ozempic does not look like they're going to survive taking Ozempic."
La Toya hasn't been heard from as much in recent years, but she maintains an active social media presence. So far, she hasn't responded to the conversation surrounding her appearance and weight, but that doesn't mean others haven't.
La Toya Jackson's circle is reportedly concerned about her
La Toya Jackson — whose other brother, Tito Jackson, was one of several celebrities who died in 2024 — reportedly has her circle on high alert. According to Radar Online, La Toya's most cherished are concerned about her weight loss. "La Toya has been losing weight drastically, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight," shared a source who blamed her weight fluctuation on Tito's untimely death. "Family and friends are very worried, and fear she'll be the next Jackson family member to go." They also claimed that La Toya now has to get her clothes altered to accommodate her figure. "Her clothes have to be altered as La Toya is slipping below a size 00," they said, adding that young girls usually fall into the size category. "Her friends are concerned she could die of anorexia!"
Despite the conversation surrounding her weight, La Toya appears to be in good spirits in several of her recent social media posts. Over the past few weeks, she's been taking advantage of her notoriously large family by gathering them all for various holiday festivities. On November 30, La Toya posed in a video with her niece, Asa Soltan at one of the Jackson family's annual celebrations. "Such a beautiful and fun time at family day! @AsaSoltan it's always great seeing you! Love you dear!" she captioned the post. On December 3, she posted another video which heavily featured her mother, Katherine Jackson, her brother, Jackie Jackson, and her nephew, Prince Jackson, the son of her late brother, Michael Jackson, at Hayvenhurst. She captioned the post, "A fun filled family day! Mother, Jackie, Prince and myself enjoying time together at Hayvenhurst! Family is everything!!!"
Hopefully La Toya is doing okay!