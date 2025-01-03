Zooey Deschanel Looks So Different In Rare Makeup-Free Snap
Zooey Deschanel is one celeb who looks different without her signature makeup (and hair). For years now, the "New Girl" star has cultivated her love of everything '60s into a rather distinct style. In addition to Deschanel's bangs (which she looks unrecognizable without), she usually opts for dramatic eye makeup comprised of thick angled eyeliner sculpted into a cat eye, bright lipstick, and rosy shades of blush. She's often garnered comparisons to Audrey Hepburn, who sported a similar aesthetic at the height of her career. Deschanel even channeled Hepburn's look from "Breakfast At Tiffany's" in 2022. "Just a '60s girl in a 21st century world. The ever brilliant @autumndewilde," she captioned the photo.
Of course, Deschanel is the best person to describe her own style, and she did just that to Marie Claire in April 2023. "When it comes to makeup, I'm not a maximalist or a minimalist," she admitted, adding that she falls somewhere in the middle. "But I love makeup, and I usually wear it. But, I don't wear a lot of foundation," she added. "Normally I like to wear a little eyeshadow, mascara, lipstick, blush, and concealer. I wear a lot of Kosas. It's a clean brand, and I'm into their concealer, brow gel, and eyeshadow." However, retinol is a no-go. "I have sensitive skin, so I use Bakuchiol," she shared. "Like Moon Fruit by Herbivore because it has Bakuchiol in it, which is kind of like a retinol but it doesn't dry my face out. And then I also use Cloud Jelly by Herbivore."
Without her makeup, Deschanel looks very different!
Zooey Deschanel wakes up like this
Although Zooey Deschanel has gone through a huge transformation over the years, her look has remained quite steady. However, the "Harold & The Purple Crayon" star has also gone makeup-free a couple of times. In May 2014, Deschanel took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show the world how she looks when she gets out of bed in the morning. Instead of the glamorous, put-together star that her fans are used to seeing on the red carpets, Deschanel removed any semblance of pretense by flaunting her rosy skin and disheveled bed hair. She also wore an oversized sleep shirt with a message about French kissing. "Good morning! #nomakeup #nofilter," she captioned the photo.
Two years earlier, Deschanel stripped off her makeup on a broader scale. As one of People's most beautiful people of 2012, the beloved actor was treated to an official photoshoot set up by the outlet. Only thing, Deschanel was required to snap her segment wearing zero makeup. "Hi, I'm Zooey Deschanel and I'm here at my People Magazine photoshoot without makeup," said the star in the video. "I was really honored to be asked to be a part of the beautiful people issue, but also, really terrified to do this shoot without any makeup. ... I like makeup." Fortunately, she still looked great without it! As far as the first person she thought was beautiful? "Probably my mom. My mom is just a beautiful person and she has her own style and she has really pretty blue eyes," admitted the star.