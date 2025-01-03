Zooey Deschanel Looks So Different In Rare Makeup-Free Snap

Zooey Deschanel is one celeb who looks different without her signature makeup (and hair). For years now, the "New Girl" star has cultivated her love of everything '60s into a rather distinct style. In addition to Deschanel's bangs (which she looks unrecognizable without), she usually opts for dramatic eye makeup comprised of thick angled eyeliner sculpted into a cat eye, bright lipstick, and rosy shades of blush. She's often garnered comparisons to Audrey Hepburn, who sported a similar aesthetic at the height of her career. Deschanel even channeled Hepburn's look from "Breakfast At Tiffany's" in 2022. "Just a '60s girl in a 21st century world. The ever brilliant @autumndewilde," she captioned the photo.

Of course, Deschanel is the best person to describe her own style, and she did just that to Marie Claire in April 2023. "When it comes to makeup, I'm not a maximalist or a minimalist," she admitted, adding that she falls somewhere in the middle. "But I love makeup, and I usually wear it. But, I don't wear a lot of foundation," she added. "Normally I like to wear a little eyeshadow, mascara, lipstick, blush, and concealer. I wear a lot of Kosas. It's a clean brand, and I'm into their concealer, brow gel, and eyeshadow." However, retinol is a no-go. "I have sensitive skin, so I use Bakuchiol," she shared. "Like Moon Fruit by Herbivore because it has Bakuchiol in it, which is kind of like a retinol but it doesn't dry my face out. And then I also use Cloud Jelly by Herbivore."

Without her makeup, Deschanel looks very different!