Sad Life Details About Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Blum

The following article includes mentions of drug use.

Jordyn Blum stayed largely out of the limelight throughout her decades-long marriage to Dave Grohl. She's not on social media and never gives interviews. However, being linked to one of the world's most famous rockers has proved a difficult journey from the get-go. Early on in their relationship, Blum was subject to a serious case of ghosting by the Foo Fighters frontman. He came around a few months later, but because he was away so often, Blum faced adversities alone. That included a burst appendix when Grohl was live on TV.

But those were minor hiccups compared to the earthquake that hit their marriage in September 2024. A month after celebrating her 21st wedding anniversary that August, Blum was thrust smack in the middle of the spotlight she had avoided for so long. When Grohl revealed he fathered a child with another woman in September, he saw his carefully curated image of being the "nicest guy in rock" come crumbling down. With it came the intense public interest in his personal life, including his relationship with Blum.

His wife was now being followed by photogs and having her life dissected in the media. Making matters worse, it surfaced that the former Nirvana drummer may have cheated on her before. Given what he has put her through over the years, Blum's friends are said to be against a possible reconciliation with Grohl. Blum may still give the marriage a shot, but she has surely been through a lot because of it.