Sad Life Details About Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Blum
The following article includes mentions of drug use.
Jordyn Blum stayed largely out of the limelight throughout her decades-long marriage to Dave Grohl. She's not on social media and never gives interviews. However, being linked to one of the world's most famous rockers has proved a difficult journey from the get-go. Early on in their relationship, Blum was subject to a serious case of ghosting by the Foo Fighters frontman. He came around a few months later, but because he was away so often, Blum faced adversities alone. That included a burst appendix when Grohl was live on TV.
But those were minor hiccups compared to the earthquake that hit their marriage in September 2024. A month after celebrating her 21st wedding anniversary that August, Blum was thrust smack in the middle of the spotlight she had avoided for so long. When Grohl revealed he fathered a child with another woman in September, he saw his carefully curated image of being the "nicest guy in rock" come crumbling down. With it came the intense public interest in his personal life, including his relationship with Blum.
His wife was now being followed by photogs and having her life dissected in the media. Making matters worse, it surfaced that the former Nirvana drummer may have cheated on her before. Given what he has put her through over the years, Blum's friends are said to be against a possible reconciliation with Grohl. Blum may still give the marriage a shot, but she has surely been through a lot because of it.
Dave Grohl's public cheating scandal put Jordyn Blum in the spotlight
Jordyn Blum has stayed out of the public eye for a reason. But that went out of the window when Dave Grohl confessed to cheating in a very public way. "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside my marriage," he revealed in a September 2024 Instagram post. Grohl also implied the news had affected his relationship not only with Blum but also with their daughters, Violet, Harper, and Ophelia. "I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued.
The once low-profile Blum was now the subject of much scrutiny. Previously largely left alone by paparazzi, Blum was followed around and captured on camera without her wedding band, sparking divorce rumors. Speculation about what prompted Grohl to come clean about his indiscretion was flying everywhere. "Revealing [his affair and baby] in the first place was his last-ditch effort to save the marriage, because Jordyn knew about it well before the world found out," an insider told the Daily Mail in October 2024.
By November, Blum was reportedly doing a bit better and trying to take a rational approach to future steps. "She doesn't want to make any hasty decisions, since it's all affecting their girls," a source told People. By the holidays, Blum had reportedly decided to spend the festive season with her husband and their children. "They are all spending Christmas as a family," a People insider claimed.
Jordyn Blum's friends reportedly don't support a reconciliation
Despite not commenting on the situation, Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum showed signs they were considering giving their marriage another shot. In November 2024, Grohl stopped working with a divorce lawyer, suggesting Blum was willing to forgive him. But she reportedly didn't have the support of her friends at the time. "One day Jordyn Blum is ditching her wedding ring and vowing divorce from cheating husband Dave Grohl," a source told the Daily Mail. "The next she's at home wearing the ring and sobbing because she doesn't want the marriage to end."
Four of her closest friends reportedly grew worried about Blum, concluding she would be better off without Grohl. During the months after Blum found out about the baby, her friends did their best to convince her to take the divorce route. "One of her friends, who's been a close confidante for many years, even told Jordyn she'll lose total respect for her if she takes Dave back and she'll walk away from their decades long friendship," the insider said.
It's unclear whether the friend would stand by her word, but Blum could risk becoming isolated if she stays with Grohl. While the sources didn't name the four friends, the outlet had previously reported that Blum had been leaning heavily on Kate Hudson. "She was surprised and disgusted that at Dave's age he's still cheating on not only Jordyn, but their girls too," a source told the Daily Mail shortly after Grohl's admission.
Dave Grohl may have cheated on Jordyn Blum before
According to some, Dave Grohl's affair was far from the only time he cheated on Jordyn Blum. This instance went public because a baby is impossible to ignore, while the previous alleged dalliances flew under the radar — the public radar, that is. Blum may have known about some of them, though she reportedly opted to forgive Grohl for the sake of their family. "Close friends believe she has turned a blind eye to Dave's indiscretions for a long time," a source told OK!
But this time was different. She no longer felt interested in protecting Grohl's public image. "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage," the insider added. After the news came to light, Blum was reportedly offered a book deal from Simon & Schuster to dish the dirt about the rocker. "Jordyn has lots to reveal about being married to Dave," the source said.
Despite his good-boy reputation, Grohl is said to have acted a lot more like a typical rocker when no cameras were around. "Dave's flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage," an insider told People in September 2024. In fact, infidelities played a role in the divorce of Grohl and his ex-wife, Jennifer Youngblood. His relationship with Tina Basich similarly ended amid cheating rumors. Another ex, Louise Post, accused him of an affair with Winona Ryder.
Jordyn Blum suffered a medical emergency while Dave Grohl was on TV
In October 2017, Dave Grohl guest-hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live" dressed as David Letterman (seen above). It was a fun night for the rocker — until it wasn't. When the hair and makeup artists put the fake beard, eyebrows, and hair on him, Grohl received a text from Jordyn Blum that said she wasn't feeling great. He didn't make much of it and carried on with his TV performance. It wasn't until he was done hosting that he learned the gravity of the situation.
Shortly after the end of the show, Grohl received another message from Blum stating she was having an emergency. "I walk offstage after it was done, and she's like, 'I'm on my way to the hospital to get my appendix out,'" Grohl recalled in an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" a year later. He needed to get out of El Capitan Entertainment Center and on his way to the hospital as fast as he could.
Luckily, Kimmel's artists are as good at removing costumes as they are at putting them on. "I look at these guys, I'm like, 'Get this off my face now!'" Grohl said. He made it just in time for Blum's appendectomy. "She's great. She's doing all right," he told Kimmel. That was back when Grohl maintained his family-man reputation. His anecdote about rushing to be by his wife's side during her health scare would likely not impress too many people today.
Jordyn Blum was ghosted by Dave Grohl early on
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum may have beaten the industry odds with a 20-year-plus marriage, but he almost let the relationship slip. Grohl was struck by Blum the moment he laid eyes on her at the Sunset Marquis whiskey bar in 2001 and made his move after having one too many drinks. "I was pissed and I'm staring at her going, 'You're my future ex-wife.' So she gave me her number: 'Jordyn, your future ex-wife,'" he recalled in a Q magazine interview.
Grohl and Blum went on some dates, but then he ghosted her — even if he wouldn't have called it that at the time. "I decided that I wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling," he told Elle in 2007. He was set on his decision for three months and then changed his mind. "I had a revelation and called her back," he said. "She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again.'" His revelation came amid Foo Fighters drummer and Grohl's close friend Taylor Hawkins' struggles with drugs.
Hawkins suffered a heroin overdose ahead of London's V Festival in August 2001. He was in a coma for two weeks, during which Grohl stayed beside his hospital bed. "I thought, 'I'm not waiting one more minute because life's too f***ing short, man. It's too delicate,'" he told Q. He called Blum as soon as he flew back home.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).