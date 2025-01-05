What Johnny Depp's Only Son Jack Really Does For A Living

Johnny Depp's kids, Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp, may be close, but their careers have taken them in different professional directions.

Lily-Rose, for example, has carved out a moderately successful acting career in recent years. And while it will probably be a while before she generates as much fanfare as her father, Johnny, who spent much of his career as an A-list, box-office-breaking star, she's successfully settled into her own lane within the entertainment business. A couple of her largest roles include "The Idol" and "Nosferatu." With her ascent has come a platform for her to inform the world of her views, including her thoughts on fame, which she dubbed "a silly side effect" of her artistic pursuits, per Herald-Mail Media. Given that Lily-Rose obviously doesn't love the spotlight, that quote tracks!

Jack, however, is not in the entertainment business, though Johnny previously shared that artistic talent — albeit a different kind — also runs through his veins. "My boy Jack has always been a very talented draftsman," Johnny told the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2014. "He draws really super well." But that's not the only way he nurtures his creativity, as he has another artistic outlet. "He also plays music very well. He's got a good feel for that." Just don't expect Jack to make any cameos in Johnny's upcoming projects. "Aside from school plays and things, he hasn't shown any desire to become an actor," he added.

Actually, you probably shouldn't expect Jack to pop up anywhere within the entertainment realm, as he's chosen a pretty surprising career path.