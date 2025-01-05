What Johnny Depp's Only Son Jack Really Does For A Living
Johnny Depp's kids, Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp, may be close, but their careers have taken them in different professional directions.
Lily-Rose, for example, has carved out a moderately successful acting career in recent years. And while it will probably be a while before she generates as much fanfare as her father, Johnny, who spent much of his career as an A-list, box-office-breaking star, she's successfully settled into her own lane within the entertainment business. A couple of her largest roles include "The Idol" and "Nosferatu." With her ascent has come a platform for her to inform the world of her views, including her thoughts on fame, which she dubbed "a silly side effect" of her artistic pursuits, per Herald-Mail Media. Given that Lily-Rose obviously doesn't love the spotlight, that quote tracks!
Jack, however, is not in the entertainment business, though Johnny previously shared that artistic talent — albeit a different kind — also runs through his veins. "My boy Jack has always been a very talented draftsman," Johnny told the Philippine Daily Inquirer in 2014. "He draws really super well." But that's not the only way he nurtures his creativity, as he has another artistic outlet. "He also plays music very well. He's got a good feel for that." Just don't expect Jack to make any cameos in Johnny's upcoming projects. "Aside from school plays and things, he hasn't shown any desire to become an actor," he added.
Actually, you probably shouldn't expect Jack to pop up anywhere within the entertainment realm, as he's chosen a pretty surprising career path.
Jack Depp works in the restaurant industry
Jack Depp may have been raised in the lap of luxury, but he doesn't seem to have his heart set on a Hollywood career. According to the Daily Mail, Jack (who turned 22 in 2024) chose to go the bartender route when seeking employment. Of course, he hasn't been serving drinks at any old bar. He was hired at an upscale restaurant called L'Area, located in France (his birthplace). "Jack is a great guy; he keeps out of the limelight, but worked here behind the bar and in the kitchen," Edouard Chueke, who owns the eatery, shared with the outlet. As for Jack's work ethic? "He was a good employee, he left a few months ago but I expect him back later next year. Good staff are hard to find."
Chueke further revealed that Jack's sister, Lily-Rose Depp, has also spent a lot of time at his establishment, just on an unofficial basis as a patron. "Lily was mixing caipirinhas behind the bar and really getting into the swing of it, she was enjoying herself," he shared. Speaking of Lily-Rose, she has provided some rare insight into her and Jack's childhoods. While speaking with Natalie Portman for Interview Magazine, the actor expressed her gratitude for Johnny Depp and his ex, singer Vanessa Paradis', efforts to prioritize them amid their international careers. "Not only that I have traveled so much, thanks to my parents having to bring me around, but also for what I now see as the work that they put into making sure that my brother and I had a life in these places that were not ours," revealed Lily-Rose.
No wonder they both have good heads on their shoulders!