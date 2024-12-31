A Look At Benny Blanco's Dating History
Producer Benny Blanco's dating history is shorter than you might think! If you recall, Blanco put a ring on singer/actor, Selena Gomez, effectively breaking the internet and the hearts of their adoring fans in one proposal. News of their engagement came a year after Gomez confirmed their romance with an adorable snapshot posted to Instagram. The "Wizards of Waverly Place" star announced their impending nuptials by flashing her ginormous rock to her hordes of fans on the photo-sharing platform. "Forever begins now," Gomez captioned her Instagram slideshow, which also featured photos of her and Blanco hugging and bursting with joy. Blanco also caused a conniption by calling Gomez his "wife" under the post (garnering nearly 1 million likes).
The adorable couple has been together since the summer of 2023, and they've gushed about each other the whole way through. In her October 2024 Vanity Fair cover story, Gomez exalted Blanco above all of her other romances. "I've never been loved this way," shared the star about her future fiancé. "He's just been a light. A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything." Meanwhile, Blanco gushed about his future bride-to-be during a May 2024 Access Hollywood interview. "It's just like everything else in my life. I had no idea, and then one day I woke up, and I was like, 'Whoa. This is the girl I love. She's right next to me,'" he said about falling in love.
While it's clear that Blanco has found his person in Gomez, he's been in a celebrity romance once before — just on a much smaller scale.
Benny Blanco dated Elsie Hewitt
Before he decided to spend forever with Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco had his sights set on Elsie Hewitt, an English-born actor who is best known for "Turnt," "Teenage Bada**," and starring in Blanco's video for "Graduation," a collaboration with rapper Juice Wrld before his untimely death. She and Blanco also appeared together in the FX comedy series "Dave." Although the actual timeline of their romance is unknown, Blanco called Hewitt his girlfriend in January 2020. The producer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a collage of photos of them enjoying a very fashionable night out (which adorably inspired him to match his floral print suit to her pink jumpsuit). "I have a girlfriend she just goes to another school," he captioned the post.
i have a girlfriend she just goes to another school pic.twitter.com/vYcH6h0pcl
— benny blanco (@ItsBennyBlanco) January 26, 2020
The relationship was still going strong by April. In a YouTube video titled "my quarantine so far," Hewitt walked her followers through her COVID-19 activities, many of which included cooking up various dishes with Blanco, who also appeared in several clips. "I'm gonna make kabobs with a pickled cabbage and a charred eggplant and ... sauce," shared the producer about their dinner plans on "day 19 or 20" of their quarantine. "This looks so beautiful," Hewitt said of the meal before diving in. Other Blanco-produced meals included butter-topped steak, Japanese curry, and enchiladas and chimichurri. Unfortunately, the (not so) secret celeb couple's culinary adventures were short-lived and didn't seem to make it out of 2020, though it seems they enjoyed being holed up together.
These days, Hewitt is dating actor Jason Sudeikis, while Blanco is obviously on track to marry Gomez.