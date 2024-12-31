A Look At Benny Blanco's Dating History

Producer Benny Blanco's dating history is shorter than you might think! If you recall, Blanco put a ring on singer/actor, Selena Gomez, effectively breaking the internet and the hearts of their adoring fans in one proposal. News of their engagement came a year after Gomez confirmed their romance with an adorable snapshot posted to Instagram. The "Wizards of Waverly Place" star announced their impending nuptials by flashing her ginormous rock to her hordes of fans on the photo-sharing platform. "Forever begins now," Gomez captioned her Instagram slideshow, which also featured photos of her and Blanco hugging and bursting with joy. Blanco also caused a conniption by calling Gomez his "wife" under the post (garnering nearly 1 million likes).

The adorable couple has been together since the summer of 2023, and they've gushed about each other the whole way through. In her October 2024 Vanity Fair cover story, Gomez exalted Blanco above all of her other romances. "I've never been loved this way," shared the star about her future fiancé. "He's just been a light. A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything." Meanwhile, Blanco gushed about his future bride-to-be during a May 2024 Access Hollywood interview. "It's just like everything else in my life. I had no idea, and then one day I woke up, and I was like, 'Whoa. This is the girl I love. She's right next to me,'" he said about falling in love.

While it's clear that Blanco has found his person in Gomez, he's been in a celebrity romance once before — just on a much smaller scale.