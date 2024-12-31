Whatever Happened To Pentatonix Member Avi Kaplan?

Pentatonix is currently made up of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee, but it wasn't always this way. When Pentatonix bested all of the other contestants on "The Sing-Off" in 2011, Avi Kaplan held the space that Sallee inherited in 2018. As Pentatonix's resident bass singer, Kaplan provided the quartet with his gritty depth as they performed the unique covers of the pop music that put them on the map and, eventually, cemented them as a Grammy Award-scoring group. Also, despite being in an a cappella group, Kaplan was also well-versed in several instruments, including "the guitar, a little bit of piano, a little bit of mandolin ... harmonica," per Face Culture.

Unfortunately, Kaplan decided to leave the group several years into their ascent. On September 3, 2017, he posted a lengthy, departing message after singing with Pentatonix for the final time. "Tonight was my last show with PTX. It is a night I will never forget," posted Kaplan to Facebook. "It is the end of a chapter and the beginning of one, for me and for all of us." He continued, " As I leave this chapter I want you to know that I'll always do my best to bring light with my voice and music. I will put everything I have into what I do next." Kaplan also left open the possibility that he and the other four members would one day sing together again, though it hasn't happened as of December 2024. Soon after, Sallee picked up Kaplan's baton and has been thriving amid Pentatonix's transformation.

That said, Kaplan hasn't disappeared by a long shot.