Whatever Happened To Pentatonix Member Avi Kaplan?
Pentatonix is currently made up of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee, but it wasn't always this way. When Pentatonix bested all of the other contestants on "The Sing-Off" in 2011, Avi Kaplan held the space that Sallee inherited in 2018. As Pentatonix's resident bass singer, Kaplan provided the quartet with his gritty depth as they performed the unique covers of the pop music that put them on the map and, eventually, cemented them as a Grammy Award-scoring group. Also, despite being in an a cappella group, Kaplan was also well-versed in several instruments, including "the guitar, a little bit of piano, a little bit of mandolin ... harmonica," per Face Culture.
Unfortunately, Kaplan decided to leave the group several years into their ascent. On September 3, 2017, he posted a lengthy, departing message after singing with Pentatonix for the final time. "Tonight was my last show with PTX. It is a night I will never forget," posted Kaplan to Facebook. "It is the end of a chapter and the beginning of one, for me and for all of us." He continued, " As I leave this chapter I want you to know that I'll always do my best to bring light with my voice and music. I will put everything I have into what I do next." Kaplan also left open the possibility that he and the other four members would one day sing together again, though it hasn't happened as of December 2024. Soon after, Sallee picked up Kaplan's baton and has been thriving amid Pentatonix's transformation.
That said, Kaplan hasn't disappeared by a long shot.
Avi Kaplan wanted more time with his family
Months before Avi Kaplan took his final bow with Pentatonix, he explained his reason for stepping out on his own and forging his own path.
In a May 2017 Facebook video, Kaplan said goodbye to Pentatonix. The success of the group had made it difficult for him to prioritize time with his nearest and dearest. "It's been extremely hard for me to not be able to see my family or friends when I need to or when they need to see me," shared Kaplan. He also mentioned a lack of personal time, saying, "It's been really hard for me not to be able to just escape to nature when I'm feeling overwhelmed or when I just need time for myself." Later in the video, Kaplan revealed that he had zero desire to hinder the growth of Pentatonix, writing, "I could never inhibit their success in any way."
Kaplan spoke more about Pentatonix's hectic schedule during a July 2017 interview with People. "Being in Pentatonix, we basically toured year round, so it was tough to just get a break," said the bass singer. "But now that I do have my own breaks and I'm able to control them, touring is going to be really amazing." Kaplan also made sure to note that he did enjoy touring with his former group, but that he didn't have many breaks. "But now that I have breaks, I really, really, really am excited for touring and writing new music," he continued about his solo endeavors. "That's the life of the artist."
Avi Kaplan is still dedicated to his music career
Avi Kaplan never planned on putting down the microphone for good. He had new material out with his folk group, Avriel & the Sequoias, shortly after his announcement. While speaking with People, Kaplan revealed that, initially, he was concerned about the reception of his new material. "Leaving the group and putting out a new EP, I prepared myself for the worst — people either being really mad at me for leaving, or really weirded out that I was doing something totally different from what I was doing before," he said, adding that he was grateful that his fans had embraced his individuality as a musician.
Kaplan has kept his solo-train going, releasing his first ever full length album, "Floating on a Dream," in 2022, which he supported with a tour. He kicked off 2023 reflecting on his journey. "What a year it was... I released my first solo full length album, toured the world and had some of the most beautiful moments of my life thus far with the ones I love," he wrote on Facebook. "My heart is so full recounting all these memories and I am so grateful for all the people who made them possible."
The year 2024 produced several more exciting developments within Kaplan's career, including news of his headlining gig at Istanbul's VoiceUp A Cappella Festival. Kaplan also released a brand new EP called "Feel Alright." In November, he announced that he was working on more music and putting together a tour for 2025.