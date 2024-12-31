Fox News Anchor Harris Faulkner Looks So Different Makeup-Free
Fox News host Harris Faulkner looks different makeup-free. More often than not, she is photographed in the flawless makeup that she wears before broadcasting her thoughts to millions of viewers on "The Faulkner Focus" and "Outnumbered." While her overall beauty look encompasses a variety of colors and styles, she obviously puts a lot of thought into the way she shows up on camera. By the way, her favorite eye combo, which she fabulously described on Instagram as "rich makeup eye glam," isn't always a Fox studio special — sometimes it's born in her bathroom. She even gave fans tips on the five things they needed to recreate a similar look: "1) bomb lighting, 2) best primer products on the market, 3) saturated color palettes, 4) non-oily makeup remover for fixes along the way and ... 5) for free, love of all things glam."
Of course, this barely scratches the surface of Faulkner's beauty tips — especially in regard to her stunning eyes, which she revealed to New Beauty are often what her makeup artist constructs her overall look around. "We frame my face by designing my eye glam for the day," she revealed, adding, "The color and style of my dress or wardrobe for the show help dictate my face and hair styling. And my eyelashes are in a league of their own ... so I have been told!" She also revealed the secret to achieving her versatile smoky eye. "A deep smoky eye with navy and ivory is my favorite ... It is because the dark indigo hues read less dramatic than black for our daytime show, 'Outnumbered.'"
With that said, Faulkner sometimes goes makeup-free and looks pretty unrecognizable.
Harris Faulkner isn't defined by her makeup
Harris Faulkner may enjoy the beautification process, but she's not defined by her makeup. She even scaled things back during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was temporarily forced to broadcast from her home. "Everything is DIY for me these days," she shared with Page Six in August 2020. I've been skipping TV glam since the last time I anchored my shows in-studio. That was on March 19." She continued, "When I'm building a look for communicating with more than 1.5 million of people each day, the most important tool is a glowing palette." As far as her "number one glam rule?" Skincare goes above everything else. "My biggest splurge has always been on skin product," she admitted, adding, "It was a sort of obsession, which began when I was modeling as a teenager."
In December 2023, Faulkner went completely makeup-free in an Instagram video announcing a secret trip that required her to take time off from her Fox News gig. Standing in a busy airport, the news anchor looked pretty unrecognizable without makeup – especially her eyeshadow and lipstick — as she shared a faith-based message with her followers. Faulkner also joked about her no-makeup look in the video's caption. "I'm looking rough — it's early and the path I'm embarking on is not for the weary! Although, I nap well anywhere," she wrote. "See you when I come back very soon from this Divine Assignment on my life." She also included a hashtag for her book "Faith Still Moves Mountains."