News Anchors Who Are Barely Recognizable Makeup-Free

Before the airbrushed aesthetic became ubiquitous on social media, it was already popping up on television, where news anchors were being polished and primped until their looks were more pageant princess than business professional. Attempting to achieve this level of preternatural perfection can cause absolute cosmetic chaos behind the scenes at major broadcast news organizations as anchors prepare to put their best faces forward while facing the teleprompter. So, who can blame them for wanting to tone things down during their downtime?

Of the atmosphere when it's hair and makeup time at CNBC, professional makeup artist Maria Licari told the New York Post, "Every commercial break, we're on set. There's hairspray flying around, powders. It's a constant, hands-on situation to make everyone look good." The advent of HD put even more pressure on beauty pros working in the news biz to perfect their art, but it's not just unforgiving screen clarity and harsh lighting that make the on-air talent uncomfortable about sporting toned-down beauty looks. "If all of a sudden I'm in a ponytail with no makeup, I think that could be as distracting as wearing too much," CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang told Allure.

However, some big names in the news industry have defied TV's demanding beauty standards by going makeup-free on their shows. They've also spilled some secrets about how they achieve their glam looks.