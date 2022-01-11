Gayle King's 10th Anniversary Celebration At CBS Was Pretty Iconic

Congratulations are in order for television personality Gayle King! On January 9 the broadcast journalist celebrated her ten-year anniversary as a presenter on "CBS Mornings." King took to her Instagram account to relish in the feat. "Ten years at @cbsmornings table and it feels oh SO GOOD!" she gushed in the post. King was also careful to give a shout-out to her colleagues. "Never gets old starting my day with @tonydokoupil! @nateburleson ! And walking sunshine @vladduthierscbs... thanx for all the good wishes can't wait to see you in the morning....Now Heading over to @colbertlateshow what a fantastic way to end the day!"

There's no doubt that King has come a long way from her first job working at a hamburger stand. "I didn't even dream this big," she confessed during an interview with Elle in March 2020 about all of her professional accomplishments. Still, there was one iconic element of King's special day that proved that as much as things change, they really do stay the same...