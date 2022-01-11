Gayle King's 10th Anniversary Celebration At CBS Was Pretty Iconic
Congratulations are in order for television personality Gayle King! On January 9 the broadcast journalist celebrated her ten-year anniversary as a presenter on "CBS Mornings." King took to her Instagram account to relish in the feat. "Ten years at @cbsmornings table and it feels oh SO GOOD!" she gushed in the post. King was also careful to give a shout-out to her colleagues. "Never gets old starting my day with @tonydokoupil! @nateburleson ! And walking sunshine @vladduthierscbs... thanx for all the good wishes can't wait to see you in the morning....Now Heading over to @colbertlateshow what a fantastic way to end the day!"
There's no doubt that King has come a long way from her first job working at a hamburger stand. "I didn't even dream this big," she confessed during an interview with Elle in March 2020 about all of her professional accomplishments. Still, there was one iconic element of King's special day that proved that as much as things change, they really do stay the same...
Gayle King likes to dress for success
New Year! Same dress!
Journalist Gayle King rang in ten years with "CBS Mornings" donning the same iconic yellow and white dress she has worn every year on her work anniversary. "I've aged a little bit, but I always wear this dress every anniversary,' she confessed to her co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson during the January 9 episode of the news show. But why did she choose that particular dress on her first day at her new job ten years ago? "Yellow is my favorite color. Yellow is my happy place," King explained. "I wanted to feel happy on that day. I was very nervous. And it wasn't nervous about, 'Oh God, I don't know if I can do it' — it was nervous because you just want to do a good job. ... We just wanted this program to work," she continued! As the old saying goes, you have to dress for the job you want, not the job you have!
Congrats King! Job well done!