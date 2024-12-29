David Muir Of ABC News' Complete Transformation

The network news anchor has long played a key role in Americans' television viewing habits. Since the days when a survey found "CBS Evening News" anchor Walter Cronkite to be "the most trusted man in America," there's been a tradition of discovering what's going on in the world around us by gathering in front of a television set to watch the evening news.

While that tradition has waned in recent years as new technology has taken hold and network television viewership continually erodes, that nightly newscast has remained a staple. Over on ABC's "World News Tonight," anchor David Muir has become the latest in a long line of anchors that have included such TV news icons as Harry Reasoner, trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters, Peter Jennings, and Diane Sawyer. Since taking over the anchor chair in 2014, Muir has reported from war zones, interviewed presidents and religious leaders (including Pope Francis), and earned the trust of viewers who choose to grant him an hour of their time each weeknight to inform them on what's going on in the world. "I feel, in this job, I've had the privilege and responsibility to witness so much history firsthand. All of it fuels me," Muir once told USA Today. "I'm grateful to have seen everything I've seen, whether it's the difficult moments or the uplifting moments."

His journey has taken him from a news-obsessed kid in a Syracuse suburb to the heights of network television, and that voyage is far from over. To discover more, keep reading to experience David Muir of ABC News' staggering transformation.