Scandals That Rocked HGTV Star Mike Holmes' Reputation

If there's one person you want to trust, it's the person fixing the roof over your head, and for years, Canadian HGTV star Mike Holmes was the best man for the job. The renovation king of Canada began his career when he went from handyman to television host after his big personality caught the eye of a television studio he was consulting for. Holmes would launch a fleet of HGTV shows, starting with "Holmes on Homes" in 2001, and become a beloved face on the network for the next 20 years. While he has weathered his fair share of tragedy, he has also been celebrated. In 2006, the Canadian House of Commons recognized Holmes for supporting skilled trades and helping improve building standards. And if that wasn't enough to make you trust him, in 2010, Reader's Digest named him one of the most trusted Canadians.

But with great trust comes great responsibility, and Holmes hasn't always lived up to his name. As his star has risen, he has been caught up in a number of scandals and scams that have rocked his otherwise sturdy reputation. While some of them border on the humorous or mundane, others are far more serious, with every instance ending with the sad story of people who looked up to Holmes being milked out of their hard-earned money. Holmes spoke out about the scams on his podcast, "Holmes on Homes," saying, "I'm not into doing these things. I'm into helping people. I'm into educating people. I'm sick and tired of seeing things like [these scams]." Still, some of the scandals make us wonder whether Holmes' motto of "Make It Right" is really a motto he lives by.