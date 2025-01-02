Tragic Details About Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson

Elon Musk loves to pontificate about humanity's need for more children, but maybe he should start by mending the tragic rift with his daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. Born of Elon's eight-year marriage to Justine Wilson, Vivian was born in 2004, alongside her twin brother Griffin. In what would become a foreshadowing of Vivia's own rocky relationship with Elon, Vivian's mother, Justine, claimed that her marriage to Elon was difficult. Writing in Marie Claire, Justine explained that prior to separating, she often found herself reminding Elon that she was not his employee, to which he would respond: "If you were my employee, I would fire you."

However, after the divorce, the separation of Vivian's parents still did not create enough distance between her and Elon. Two years after beginning gender-affirming care to transition to being female, according to TMZ, Vivian filed court documents shortly after turning 18 to affirm her gender and also to change her name from "Musk" to her mother's maiden name. The court filing put her own tragic separation from her father in crystal-clear terms, with Vivian saying, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." In some ways, it put a final legal separation between Elon and his daughter, but the winding path to their ongoing estrangement remains full of tragedy.