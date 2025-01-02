Heartbreaking Details About Quincy Jones' 7 Kids

Quincy Jones was a music legend. Though the music industry icon died at the age of 91, he will live on through the era-spanning music that he helped create. Best known for producing Michael Jackson's record-setting records like "Bad," "Off the Wall," and "Thriller," his career began even earlier. From Ray Charles to Aretha Franklin to Little Richard to Donna Summer, he helped shape the sound of the '70s and '80s. And while one is inclined to first think of Jones' musical legacy, he is also survived by the seven children that he had.

Born of three different mothers, his seven kids now continue his legacy, both in and out of the entertainment business in which he was so deeply entrenched. People reported that while he may not have always been the easiest to get along with, he wrote of a late-life acknowledgment of the joy of having kids, saying, "Never underestimate your role in your kid's lives. I learned that a bit later in my life, but I'm so glad I finally figured it out because being a father is hands down one of the greatest blessings!" But much like the story of Quincy Jones, who himself struggled early in his life, his kids have all had to weather difficulties of their own. Keep reading to learn the heartbreaking details about Quincy Jones' seven kids.