The Rare Times We've Seen Mariah Carey Without Makeup

As the diva of all divas, Mariah Carey doesn't usually let cameras catch her slipping with no makeup, so her makeup-free photos are not only rare, but super buzzworthy, too. Why? Well, Carey has become as famous for obsessing over her "good side" as she has for her impeccable range, so top-to-bottom glam is pretty much a given for her. Whether she's accepting an award or performing in front of thousands of adoring fans, we've come to expect the Grammy Award-winning songstress to deliver fans a subtle beat and a smile. That said, Carey has proven that going makeup-free (or nearly makeup-free) is just as easy for her as sporting all-out glam — even if she obviously prefers the latter.

For example, Carey took to Instagram in July 2022 to show fans a softer version of her usual beat. In what she described in the caption as "a quiet moment," the singer posed confidently in a pair of purple cheetah-print pajamas as she bared her nearly-makeup-free face to the world. While it's clear that she took a moment to throw on some shimmery pink lip gloss, blush, and possibly some BB cream, the toned-down look was miles away from the full face she usually wears at her various events. Unsurprisingly, Carey also made sure to fluff out her signature hair, which, that day, was styled into loose, voluminous waves that framed her famous visage. Gorgeous either way, we'd say!

But wait, she's also gone completely makeup-free — and Carey's stunning transformation is definitely a sight to behold.