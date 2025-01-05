Chiefs Heiresses Gracie And Ava Hunt Live Extremely Lavish Lives
There's one thing that's better than being an owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, and that's being one of their daughters. Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt were lucky enough to be born to Clark Hunt, one of the four brothers who inherited the football team from their late father, Lamar Hunt. Clark is worth $2 billion at the time of this writing, of which Gracie and Ava undoubtedly reap the rewards.
The two sisters are not shy about showing off their glamorous life, which has allowed them to meet pop star Taylor Swift. In December 2023, Ava shared a snap of her presenting the "Fortnight" singer with a gift and wrote, "Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift." The following year, she and Gracie were given an Eras Tour book with a handwritten note from Swift that the performer sent to "a few friends," per Sports Illustrated. No big deal.
Besides getting curated presents from international singers, Gracie and Ava spend their off time going on lavish vacations and enjoying the luxuries of being billionaire heiresses. Of course, none of this would be obtainable without being the daughters of Clark, and they sure are having fun living the good life that the rest of us plebeians can only imagine.
Gracie and Ava Hunt get VIP treatment at all Chiefs events
As daughters of the Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt, Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt naturally get prime seating during any of the team's football events. As shared on Ava's Instagram, she and her sister were front and center at Super Bowl LVIII and got to celebrate at the afterparty by watching The Chainsmokers perform. "BACK TO BACK CHAMPS!! God is so good! This one was for NKH," Ava wrote.
The previous year, Gracie celebrated the Chiefs' win against the Philadelphia Eagles by posting a pic of herself holding the trophy and wrote, "It shines bright like a diamond! God is so so good — thank you Jesus!" In a video, she's seen running on the field surrounded by falling confetti while screaming, "We just won the Super Bowl!" Before kickoff, she shared a behind-the-scenes look right on the sidelines of State Farm Stadium in Arizona, including a selfie with actor Paul Rudd. And of course, when the game began, she and Ava got an eagle-eye view of the happenings in their private box suite, which would normally cost a fan over $1 million. One can only dream.
Gracie Hunt wears expensive designer clothing
When Gracie Hunt is at the Kansas City Chiefs games, fans can usually see her rocking the team's logo, but out of the stadium, she gets to wear some luxe fashion. In April 2024, she attended an event for Chanel while rocking a magenta two-piece jacket and skirt set with just the top costing around $4,000. "Thank you, @ChanelOfficial, for the most enchanted evening of fashion and friendship. Congratulations on your new beautiful space in @HP_Village!" she wrote on Instagram.
A month later, Hunt represented the Chiefs in a sheer black and orange Roberto Cavalli gown designed to look like it was engulfed in flames. She showed off the dress in all its glory in an Instagram video with the caption, "A moment for the dress." A fan replied, "Oh my God this dress is EVERYTHING!!! This is [fire]." It's unclear if the gown was custom-made just for Hunt, but we wouldn't be surprised if it were.
Gracie and Ava Hunt got invited to the White House
Following the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win, President Joe Biden invited the team to the White House, and Clark Hunt naturally came along with his family in tow. Gracie Hunt captured the moment in an Instagram carousel that featured her wearing a bright red dress and gold sandals. "KC takes DC! Thank you to everyone at the White House for an amazing visit. It was a day we'll always remember!" she wrote. In one video, Biden is seen putting on a Chiefs helmet to a round of applause, while in another, tight end Travis Kelce is seen standing next to the president at the podium.
Ava Hunt shared a post of her own and gushed, "What an incredible experience! Thank you to everyone who helped make yesterday so special!!" Instead of wearing all red like Gracie and their mom, Tavia Shackles, the youngest daughter opted to wear a white dress with a large red floral design on the front as a nod to the Chiefs' team colors.
Gracie and Ava Hunt go on lavish vacations
It's no surprise that when Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt go on vacations, they go big. In June 2023, they went on an epic trip to Africa, which included a close-up view of giraffes and zebras while on a safari. "Taking a walk on the wild side," Gracie shared on Instagram. In another post, she showed off amazing videos of lions, elephants, and rhinos in their natural habitat. "That is incredible! So unreal to see them that close up!" a fan commented. "Beyond grateful for this experience!! It's incredible," Gracie replied.
In November of that year, Gracie and Ava went on a family trip to Iceland, where they got to witness the aurora borealis. In an Instagram post shared by Ava, she's seen wearing matching red parkas with Gracie, Clark Hunt, and Tavia Shackles. A previous post from the day before showed the Hunt clan visiting a petting zoo and taking a dip in a hot pool. "Glaciers and blue lagoons," she wrote in the caption.
Gracie and Ava Hunt got amazing Eras Tour seats
Any Taylor Swift fans know just how expensive her Eras Tour tickets were, but Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt got to see her perform at Arrowhead Stadium with some of the best seats in the house. "Best believe I'm still bejeweled," Ava quipped on Instagram. In one of the videos Ava shared, fans could clearly see just how close the sisters were to the stage as Swift sang "Look What You Made Me Do." In another video, Swift is seen singing "Fearless" while strumming her guitar, and she seems to look right in Ava and Gracie's direction.
Gracie and Ava are not just Swifties; they also have a relationship with the "Shake It Off" singer. In December 2023, Gracie penned a special message to Swift that read, "Happy birthday to this queen! Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging...easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it's your best & most blessed year yet!" One of the pictures included in her Instagram post showed a very young Gracie and Ava meeting Swift during her Speak Now Tour, so it's clear they have been fans for a very long time.