Chiefs Heiresses Gracie And Ava Hunt Live Extremely Lavish Lives

There's one thing that's better than being an owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, and that's being one of their daughters. Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt were lucky enough to be born to Clark Hunt, one of the four brothers who inherited the football team from their late father, Lamar Hunt. Clark is worth $2 billion at the time of this writing, of which Gracie and Ava undoubtedly reap the rewards.

The two sisters are not shy about showing off their glamorous life, which has allowed them to meet pop star Taylor Swift. In December 2023, Ava shared a snap of her presenting the "Fortnight" singer with a gift and wrote, "Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift." The following year, she and Gracie were given an Eras Tour book with a handwritten note from Swift that the performer sent to "a few friends," per Sports Illustrated. No big deal.

Besides getting curated presents from international singers, Gracie and Ava spend their off time going on lavish vacations and enjoying the luxuries of being billionaire heiresses. Of course, none of this would be obtainable without being the daughters of Clark, and they sure are having fun living the good life that the rest of us plebeians can only imagine.