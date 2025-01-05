Fox News' Tomi Lahren Is Nearly Unrecognizable Makeup-Free

While Tomi Lahren likes to flaunt her bare legs, she is not known for showing off her natural look on-air or online. The right-wing political pundit usually posts photos to Instagram wearing not only a lot of makeup but also using filters. She makes sure her face is covered with a lot of beauty products for most of her snaps. Even when Lahren uploads pics in offensive Halloween costumes or is just posing alongside her dog, she wears a ton of makeup. Many people may not know how different Lahren looks makeup-free, as she has only sparingly shared fresh-faced photos online.

In September 2018, Lahren posted a makeup-less photo to Instagram in which she posed outside and threw a sultry glare at the camera. Her hair was whisked to the side and her mouth was slightly agape as she sat in front of a laptop. Fans made it clear that they wanted to see the conservative commentator show off that look more often. "I like the look, the real Tomi!" one follower wrote. "This is when you look the best!!!" another added. A couple of months later, those fans got their wish when Lahren posted another makeup-free snap in November 2018. She rocked a USA jersey as she showed off her natural self, and fans flooded the comments with compliments. "You should never wear makeup again!" one pleaded.

Over the years, Lahren has also posted some photos with minimal makeup alongside her husband, former MLB player J.P. Arencibia. She posted a carousel in February 2021 from a road trip the couple took, and she included a selfie with her beau that she snapped while wearing a trucker hat and a giant smile on her face. Another makeup-free picture she posted to Instagram was used to make a point in a feud with the rapper The Game.