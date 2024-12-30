Fox News' Tomi Lahren Loves To Show Off Her Killer Legs

Fox News anchor Tomi Lahren has been unafraid to take strong stances on-air, but she has also not shied away from showing off her killer legs. Unsurprisingly, the political pundit has been dedicated to working out for years. "Four years ago I started running every morning — first thing in the morning," Lahren wrote in a December 2016 Instagram post that included a selfie of her in a sports bra and matching leggings. Fans may have assumed she was into fitness, but they probably didn't know how committed Lahren was to jogging. "It changed my life. It's amazing how getting in a sweat can build your confidence and allow you to kick the rest of the day in the a**," she added in the caption.

In fact, Lahren was so immersed in fitness that she launched her own athleisure wear collection, the Freedom brand, in August 2019. It combined two of her favorite activities: working out and championing her rights. However, Lahren's line came under fire for featuring leggings that came with gun holsters. "Quite frankly, don't care. This is my line and I'm damn proud of it and all the women part of it with me," Lahren tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, after receiving an outpouring of backlash.

Perhaps the melding of workout gear and combat gear didn't pay off, but Lahren's commitment to fitness certainly did. Many fans have openly gushed over her toned figure. "Can we all agree Tomi Lahren has the best legs in the US?" one X user tweeted alongside a photo taken from behind Lahren as she addressed a crowd from a podium. She was wearing a minidress and stiletto heels. Lahren has put her legs on display on various occasions, including public appearances, on-air broadcasting, and Instagram posts.