Fox News' Tomi Lahren Loves To Show Off Her Killer Legs
Fox News anchor Tomi Lahren has been unafraid to take strong stances on-air, but she has also not shied away from showing off her killer legs. Unsurprisingly, the political pundit has been dedicated to working out for years. "Four years ago I started running every morning — first thing in the morning," Lahren wrote in a December 2016 Instagram post that included a selfie of her in a sports bra and matching leggings. Fans may have assumed she was into fitness, but they probably didn't know how committed Lahren was to jogging. "It changed my life. It's amazing how getting in a sweat can build your confidence and allow you to kick the rest of the day in the a**," she added in the caption.
In fact, Lahren was so immersed in fitness that she launched her own athleisure wear collection, the Freedom brand, in August 2019. It combined two of her favorite activities: working out and championing her rights. However, Lahren's line came under fire for featuring leggings that came with gun holsters. "Quite frankly, don't care. This is my line and I'm damn proud of it and all the women part of it with me," Lahren tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, after receiving an outpouring of backlash.
Perhaps the melding of workout gear and combat gear didn't pay off, but Lahren's commitment to fitness certainly did. Many fans have openly gushed over her toned figure. "Can we all agree Tomi Lahren has the best legs in the US?" one X user tweeted alongside a photo taken from behind Lahren as she addressed a crowd from a podium. She was wearing a minidress and stiletto heels. Lahren has put her legs on display on various occasions, including public appearances, on-air broadcasting, and Instagram posts.
Tomi Lahren wore a white dress at a Back the Blue event
Tomi Lahren hosted a Back the Blue event in May 2022, which was held to raise additional funds for police officers and their families. She sported a white ensemble that featured a minidress with a plunging neckline and a hemline that showcased her legs. The Fox News anchor wore a white blazer over the piece, which she left unbuttoned. She completed the outfit with a necklace and tan-colored high heels that helped accentuate her toned stems. Her white outfit stood out in stark contrast when she posed for photos alongside police officers who attended the fundraiser, as was seen in an Instagram carousel. "I dream of the day we can all loudly and proudly exclaim, 'WE BACK THE BLUE!'" Lahren wrote in the caption. Unsurprisingly, the comment section was littered with replies from fans who complimented her legs.
A year earlier, Lahren hosted the same event, but the focus was not on her outfit. It appeared that not only are there certain celebs who can't stand Lahren, but then-students at Clemson University — where the Back the Blue event was being held — also were not fans. "There's no way the school is actually allowing Tomi Lahren," Uchenna Ofoje, a protest organizer for the school, told WYFF 4 in April 2021. Students showed up to protest not only Lahren's participation but the event itself. Leading up to Clemson's Back the Blue fundraiser, Lahren addressed the backlash. "They condemned it and me. They tried to cancel it. ... Well guess what, snowflakes? I will be speaking at Clemson tonight come hell, high water," she said on an episode of "No Interruption."
Of course, not every time Lahren showed her legs was controversial.
She sported short shorts with her husband
The same month that Tomi Lahren stunned in a white ensemble for the Back the Blue event, she posted photos to Instagram that gave fans another eyeful of her legs. The May 2022 snaps were taken alongside her husband, former MLB catcher J.P. Arencibia. Not long after Lahren called off her engagement to Brandon Fricke in 2020, she started dating Arencibia. The happy couple was in San Diego when they snapped the leggy pictures. "What do you call a waffle that falls on the beach? A San Diego," Lahren wrote in the caption. She uploaded multiple pics from the beach, where she sported a brown bodysuit with a pair of frayed denim shorts. Among the various photos alongside her beau, Lahren snuck in a selfie where she sat at a counter having a snack. Her hair was draped down her shoulders in curls, and the pose gave followers a clear view of her legs.
Lahren was back on the beach with Arencibia in February 2023. As described in the caption of an Instagram upload, the couple enjoyed a "mini honeymoon" in the Florida Keys. "We didn't see the Chinese spy balloon but we did see some beautiful sunsets," Lahren joked in the caption. Once again, the political pontificator's legs were noticeable as she posed in high-waisted blue shorts. Lahren continued to showcase her legs in another Instagram carousel alongside her husband later that month. Those pictures were taken when she visited Arencibia for the New York Mets' spring training. She wore an orange Mets top and light blue denim shorts that had a high hemline.
It seems Lahren is most comfortable when she's showing off her legs the most — even when she's hanging out with her dogs.
Tomi Lahren cozied up with her doggos in a blue dress
One of the ways Tomi Lahren loves to unwind is by spending time with her two dogs. The "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" host often shares snaps with her furry friends on Instagram, as was the case in November 2021. That photo was both adorable and alluring, as Lahren lay on a bed alongside her two pooches. At the end of the bed were a pair of flannel slippers that had "Mama Bear" embroidered on the front. She held her chihuahua close to her body as she pointed her tanned legs toward the camera. Lahren looked off-camera while offering a full view of her legs in her navy blue dress.
Showing off her legs while posting cute snaps of her doggos is a common practice for Lahren. In May 2024, she uploaded a snap to Instagram of her sitting on the end of a staircase while petting her chihuahua. Lahren also happened to be wearing a denim dress, and the skirt fell off her knees as she bent down for the pic. The right-wing pundit got festive in December when she posted another Instagram picture with her pooches. That time she stood in front of a Christmas tree and held her chihuahua while her doodle stood nearby. Once again, Lahren's legs were visible, as she rocked a white and black color-blocked mini-skirt.
It was not only with her own dogs that Lahren gave an eyeful of her toned legs. In September 2022, she posted an Instagram photo holding a dog from the Nashville Humane Society, as she was raising awareness for them on an episode of "Tomi Lahren is Fearless." The broadcaster does not shy away from showing off her legs on-air.
She rocked an LBD on-air with Emily Compagno
Tomi Lahren does not have a monopoly on Fox News anchors who have had fans thirsting over their toned physiques. We should note that in response to the tweet referenced in the opening of this article where an X user claimed that Lahren has America's best legs, another user argued that the title belongs to Emily Compagno. In July, Lahren uploaded an Instagram photo alongside Compagno that was taken as the two prepared to go on-air on an episode of "Outnumbered" wearing matching dresses. Lahren rocked a black sleeveless minidress, while Compagno's similarly styled number was cobalt blue. As the two anchors posed on the couch together, fans were treated to a glimpse of their fit legs. "Spectacular looks, big brains, physical specimens and funny without even trying," one follower commented.
A couple of weeks later, the duo teamed up again for another episode of "Outnumbered," and another enticing Instagram post. Once again, they both wore short dresses, but that time, Lahren opted for the dark blue piece, while Compagno's dress was white. "The two hottest women on FOX," one fan commented. It should come as no surprise that Compagno is ultra-fit, since she was a former NFL cheerleader. The "Outnumbered" host has also shared Instagram videos of her intense workout regimen.
Lahren and Compagno are more than just co-workers; the duo has spent time off-set together, too. When Compagno visited Nashville in June 2022, Lahren marked the occasion with an Instagram photo of the pair at the bar with friends. Later that month, Compagno uploaded her own Instagram snap of her and Lahren taking in a New York Mets game. Perhaps the two have bonded over their MAGA views, as Lahren has never been shy about sharing her stance.
Tomi Lahren modeled her MAGA clothing line
How MAGA is Tomi Lahren? "Ultra Freakin' MAGA." At least according to her clothing line that bore that phrase. In photos uploaded to an Instagram carousel in December 2022, she wore an XL gray hoodie as a dress. She posted five snaps taken in her kitchen as she struck various poses with her hair and makeup fully done. "Cozy, conservative and proud! This is a Men's XL hoodie but I wear it as a cozy dress around the house," she wrote in the caption. Fans hoping to catch a peek of Lahren's legs were not left disappointed, as she lifted her leg in the last slide to offer a full view.
Lahren promoted her Ultra Freakin' MAGA brand with another kitchen photoshoot uploaded to Instagram the prior month. For those pictures, she sported a black Calvin Klein sports bra while showing off a pair of emerald green sweatpants that had the slogan stitched across a pocket. In both the hoodie and sweatpants posts, Lahren directed fans to head to her Team Tomi online store to cop the MAGA-themed gear. While followers hoping to see Lahren's toned frame may have gotten their wish at the time, those hoping to grab Lahren's Ultra Freakin' MAGA gear now would be left disappointed, as the site is no longer available.
Perhaps the brand hit snags by importing from China, just as her Freedom athleisure wear did in 2019.