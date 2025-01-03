The Untold Truth Of Influencer & OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain

Sophie Rain was a virtual unknown at the start of 2023. But by the end of the following year, she'd undoubtedly become one of the highest-profile stars to emerge from the subscription service known as OnlyFans. And if you happen to believe the 20-year-old's money talk, then she also seems to be one of the most lucratively paid.

Rain first started to build a significant online following through Instagram and TikTok, regularly engaging in the latest dance craze and lip sync trends on the latter. But it was when the Tampa native began posting slightly racier content on a slightly racier social media platform — and one which has also attracted the attention of countless mainstream celebrities – that her popularity and, indeed, her bank balance truly skyrocketed beyond her wildest dreams. So what do we know about the woman behind the profiles? From catfishing scams to scandalous offers and streamer connections, here's a look at the web sensation's untold truth.