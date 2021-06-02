The Untold Truth Of The Hype House

TikTok may be puzzling to some, second nature to others. It's basically all about the generational divide, but the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantine had moms and teens alike doing funny dances. From JoJo Siwa to Addison Rae, the most famous faces in media in 2020 surprisingly came from TikTok. It's no wonder fans want to be friends with these fun-loving influencers!

Just like most of America, Rae became "obsessed" with the app according to Forbes. Teen dancer Charli D'Amelio has the second most TikTok followers behind Rae, and the duo were also once part of Hype House. The top influencers like Rae and D'Amelio formed the collab house aka Hype House, with Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson, and Alex Warren—who coined the term and signed a lease for a mansion in Los Angeles in December 2019. According to The New York Times, Hype House was the first major popular TikTok mansion. The group became famous after a "Backstreet Boys-esque photo shoot and within minutes #hypehouse began trending; videos including the hashtag #hypehouse have accrued nearly 100 million views on TikTok."

Rae shot to fame through Hype House, but she reportedly never fully identified with the group. D'Amelio and her sister Dixie also left the TikTok collective in April 2020. Rae's former boyfriend Bryce Hall described the group to Seventeen. "The Hype House? Charli and Dixie left and Addison doesn't really associate with the Hype House, so they really kind of just—I don't know what they're doing exactly." So what is the Hype House to begin with? Keep scrolling to find out!