The Crazy Rumor About Barack Obama And A One Direction Band Member

It's been a long time since former president Barack Obama left the White House, but there's still one rumor he just can't seem to shake. Similarly, it's been just as long since best-selling boy band One Direction split up — yet breakout star Harry Styles still has to deal with a wild piece of gossip, as well. What's the connection between Obama and Styles, you ask? As it turns out, they're linked by the same grapevine. Rumor has it, these two — the president and the pop star — had a beautiful, tragic love affair. (Or, at least that's what a certain corner of the internet would like you to believe.)

Tinged with irony and coated by a thick layer of satire, this so-called "Hobama" rumor has been circulating since 2014 at the earliest. It was born out of an already ridiculous National Examiner tabloid headline that was Photoshopped to be even more so. The original front page claimed, "Obama hid gay lifestyle to be president," and insisted, "He had sex with this man," with an arrow pointing to a man that definitely wasn't an international pop star (via X, formerly Twitter). Some internet trickster — whether they be a member of the One Direction fandom or the Political RPF (Real Person Fiction) community — Photoshopped the "National Examiner" to put Styles beside the arrow instead.