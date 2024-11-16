What Harry Styles' Exes Have Said About Him

Harry Styles is undeniably one of Hollywood's most coveted bachelors. You either want to be with him or be him. Since his teenage days as a member of the world-famous boyband One Direction, Styles' appeal has only grown, making him increasingly desirable over the years. And he's certainly lived it up, dating an impressive roster of high-profile partners, many of whom have spoken warmly about him.

But don't expect Styles to dish on his love life. He's famously private, choosing to let the rumors die down rather than set the record straight about pretty much anything regarding his partners. "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," the "Watermelon Sugar" singer told Rolling Stone. "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way." Even one of his ex-flings, Emily Ratajkowski, seems to have picked up on his low-key approach. After their cringey make-out sesh in Tokyo had everyone looking away, she told Spanish Vogue, "It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them."

But then there are others, like his former flame Emily Atack, who have shared a bit more, with Atack admitting to Reveal Magazine: "We had a nice little fling. We were never boyfriend and girlfriend. I think that's the first time I've ever admitted to what it was, because I've always just shrugged it off before" (via Cosmopolitan U.K.). But what's the general consensus from Styles' exes? Well, he seems like an all-around good guy with no real red flag to speak of — just the way he seems to like it.